Past champion Webb Simpson, Harris English withdraw from WM Phoenix Open

Webb Simpson has withdrawn from the 2022 WM Phoenix Open. He’s a past champion of the event, winning two years ago in 2020.

The Players champion’s last start on the PGA Tour came at the Sony Open where he tied for 61st.

Replacing him in the field is Hayden Buckley, who made the cut at last week’s AT& Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ending the week T-49.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. Ryder Cupper Harris English also withdrew from the WMPO field and was replaced by Cameron Young.

As it stands right now, Simpson will be teeing it up at Riviera next week for the Genesis Invitational. His last appearance there came in 2017 where he tied for 39th.