'Passport out the drawer as Killie all but seal Euro spot'

[BBC]

One well-used football cliche is 'if you can't win, make sure you don't get beat' - that's exactly what Killie did at the weekend.

Hearts played as well as any team has at Rugby Park this season, in the first half anyway. We rode our luck on occasion but the desire and battling qualities were there for all to see.

We might have even sneaked a win at the end, although that would have been a bit cheeky. But it was a good point - and with other results going in our favour, the passport has now been taken out the drawer and is sitting on top of the suitcase.

We are now nine points clear in third with only four games remaining. There is more chance of Ayr winning a trophy than there is of Killie missing out on a European adventure next season.

It is Ibrox next on Sunday to face a Rangers team who are the only side to have beaten us in the last 18 league games, but we can play with some freedom against a group of players who are showing some nerves in recent games.

Sandy Armour is the editor of the Killie Hippo fanzine.