Passion for the mat paying off for Haverhill's Morris

Aug. 8—Michael Morris is probably one of those guys who believes that if at first you don't succeed, just try, try again.

The Haverhill High incoming freshman first hit the wrestling mats in kindergarten, likely thanks to the influence of uncle Matt Morris, a former Pentucket standout and a longtime coach.

And he's pretty much been on the mats ever since, although not always with a lot of success. Losses were somewhat frequent in his early years and he admits that "sometimes I'd get pretty discouraged."

But, in the seventh grade, things began to click. He finished third at the middle school sectional and fifth at state. And, since then, he's just gotten better and better.

A two-time Youth League New England champion, Morris has really shined this year, primarily wrestling at 94 pounds.

Often traveling with his uncle and younger cousins, Aiden and Shea Morris, he finished third at the Spartan Nationals in Florida in May, was runner-up at Spartan New England and was third at the Interstate Nationals in Virginia.

"He is really technical but he's also a pretty funky wrestler," said Haverhill High coach Tim Lawlor. "He gets into scrambling situations and finds a way out. He'll have a lot of success (in high school)."

Morris gives a lot of credit for his improvement to his uncle as well as former Timberlane standout Zach Bridson, who has been coaching him and his cousins.

But Lawlor also says that Morris is "a real gym rat" and is always on the mat, so that has a lot to do with it as well.

Moreover, Morris also benefits by working out a lot with CJ Wood, another talented Haverhill youth wrestler who will be a Hillie freshman in the fall. Wood finished third at 106 as an eighth grader at the Mass Wrestling Association All-State Meet in June.

There is little question that Morris will reach his goal next year of "winning a lot of matches and helping my team out."

In the fall, Morris plans on playing soccer for the Hillies but, he says, "it's mainly to keep in shape for when wrestling comes. That's my sport."