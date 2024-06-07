Passion and dedication: Acerbi's season

Joining Inter in the 2022/23 season, Francesco Acerbi has consistently demonstrated reliability and experience. His passion for football, hard work, and dedication have made him an invaluable asset to the entire team.

Crucial in winning the league, he made his mark by opening the scoring in the Scudetto match away to AC Milan, and netting two goals against Bologna and Roma. This season, he has been the central defensive pillar that Inter relied on to secure their Second Star.

A key figure, whom all teammates can trust, insurmountable in defence and effective in building play. Acerbi's great commitment to sacrifice has made him one of the key players in winning Inter's 20th Scudetto.