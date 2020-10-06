Passing the torch: Alex Bowman to drive No. 48 car in 2021

Car owner Rick Hendrick has tabbed Alex Bowman to replace Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 car next season, the team announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Bowman is in his third full season at Hendrick Motorsports. He has two career victories, including a win at Auto Club Speedway in March. Bowman will remain with crew chief Greg Ives.

“We have tremendous faith in this team,” Hendrick said in a statement from the team. “Every season, Alex gets better. Not only do we see it in the statistics, but his confidence and leadership have truly blossomed. Today he’s a proven winner and playoff contender, and his best years are ahead. Greg has won championships and races, and he brings the No. 48 pedigree that’s invaluable. When you add in the amazing enthusiasm and support from Ally, it’s quite a combination. Their partnership makes it all possible, and we look forward to celebrating many successes together in the future.”

Bowman heads into Sunday’s elimination race at the Charlotte Roval (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) seventh in the standings. He is 22 points ahead of Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon, the first drivers outside a transfer spot to the Round of 8.

Johnson has raced the No. 48 since making his Cup debut in Oct. 2001 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Johnson has made 681 starts. The only start he’s missed in the No. 48 car since his debut was at Indianapolis in July when he was out after testing positive for COVID-19.

