Passing offense dubbed Bears' biggest disappointment of 2019 so far

Remember when the Chicago Bears kicked off training camp and coach Matt Nagy was gushing over quarterback Mitch Trubisky's development? The third-year passer was no longer a student of Nagy's complex system, one that the coach said would take several seasons to fully implement shortly after he was hired. Instead, Trubisky was like an adjunct professor teaching his teammates the intricacies of a passing attack that was ready for takeoff.

Five weeks into the regular season, Bears fans are still counting down on the launchpad, waiting (and hoping) that the passing attack takes flight before it's too late.

Chicago is averaging just 185.4 passing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL. Not exactly the kind of results expected from an offensive-minded coach and a quarterback who was selected with the second overall pick in the same draft as Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson.

I know, Bears fans, that hurts. And it's a narrative that isn't exactly fair. There are many variables at play that have led to Mahomes' MVP-worthy success and Watson's near-MVP production. But when the 2017 NFL draft is revisited, the fact remains: Trubisky was the first quarterback off the board. He'll forever be compared to those other two guys.

And that's why it's no surprise that Chicago's passing offense was recently dubbed the team's biggest disappointment in 2019 so far.

It's hard to argue with this assessment, and the passing game will surely be a focus of Nagy's attention during the bye. The problem, however, is the offense as a whole has a lot of, well, holes.

The offensive line has been terrible. As a result, there's been no running game. And with a poor offensive line and no running game to speak of, the passing game has suffered.

The Bears offense is a mess right now. And in a pass-happy league that's fueled by its star quarterbacks, the burden will fall on Trubisky and the passing offense to turn things around.

