A passing grade for this Penn State football offense? The report card vs. Northwestern

The Nittany Lions had to grind their way to victory in the most unexpected of ways in Evanston, Illinois.

This Top 10 Penn State football team that was favored by four touchdowns needed every bit of energy and suspect execution to muster first downs and, eventually, points Saturday − against one of the worst defenses in the nation.

It wasn't necessarily a stellar tackling effort early, either, by one of the top defenses in the country. But it was the struggles of Penn State's continued stop-and-go offense that stood out most in the pull-away, 41-13 victory over the smaller, slower Northwestern Wildcats on their home turf.

Here are your grades for 5-0 Penn State heading into a bye week:

Offense: C-

A bewildering start for QB Drew Allar and his receivers, who didn't look on the same page in the least bit.

Once again, the big-armed Allar failed to throw downfield to his wideouts. Instead, he proved inconsistent tossing mid-range passes and was mostly unproductive in the short game until the fourth quarter.

Through more than a half he was just 11-of-22 passing for 136 yards − 35 of those yards coming after KeAndre Lambert-Smith slipped a tackle and kept running early in the third quarter.

The run game?

Nick Singleton, again, failed to break an "explosive" gain and Kaytron Allen missed much of the day with some sort of injury. Averaging less than 4 yards per carry just, against this defense, doesn't get it done.

Defense: B+

The tackling, overall, was not choice, certainly not to the level of this group.

But the front seven was humming again, throughout, and they do deserve credit for snuffing back-to-back fourth-down-and short attempts.

When it mattered most, the Wildcats managed 75 yards on 38 plays.

You can't really lose with that kind of domination.

Special teams: B-

A mixed bag of results.

Nick Singleton's opening-kickoff fumble gifted Northwestern a short field goal. The Lions couldn't muster anything in the return game, which has become an annoying theme.

And yet kudos for Alex Felkins for converting two more field goals, including a 47-yarder (great hold from punter Riley Thompson). Also, the best punt-block pressure provided yet: Dom Deluca nearly got one just before halftime.

Coaching: C

The Nittany Lions did not look sharp or prepared to meet a heavy underdog in a half-filled stadium.

Poor tackling early and no juice on offense. The passing game is sort of a mess halfway through the season, despite Allar's ability to protect the ball.

The Lions should not have to rely on a grind-it-out approach to beat one of the most giving defenses in the nation.

Overall: C

A lackluster effort in all facets, at some point.

Some sort of hangover could be expected, considering the high-voltage performance last week and the uninspiring opponent and atmosphere Saturday.

But when you can't truly put away a four-touchdown underdog through the third quarter ...

This offense needs some serious fine-tuning heading into its bye week and its next game against another big underdog, Massachusetts.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

