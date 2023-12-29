Passing Grade: Meet The Ledger's 2023 All-County Football Offense

There's no doubt that Polk County boasts strong talent at quarterback. Both big school and small school offensive players of the year, Zander Smith and Carson Montsdeoca, are quarterbacks, and five more were named to the second and third teams. The position was so deep that Auburndale sophomore Chad Williams and Victory Christian's Jackson Benton, both of whom passed for more than 1,200 yards, ended up on honorable mention. Of the top quarterbacks, all are underclassmen with the exception of Montsdeoca, Benton and Mulberry's Dai Dai McWilliams.

BIG SCHOOL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zander Smith, Lakeland.

Zander Smith

Lakeland, Junior

6-4, 210

Quarterback

In addition to leading the Dreadnaughts to their ninth state title, Smith set two Lakeland single season passing records and tied another. He completed 140 of 202 passes for a record 1,920 yards and tied the record with 23 touchdown passes. His 69.1 percent completion percentage was another record.

SMALL SCHOOL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carson Montsdeoca

Carson MontsDeOca, Fort Meade.

Fort Meade, Senior

Quarterback

Montsdeoca will play college baseball at Florida, but he also showed his skill as one of the most prolific passers in the county. He completed 95 of 141 passes (67.4 percent) for 1,503 yards and 21 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Marvin Frazier, Lakeland.

Marvin Frazier

Lakeland

Frazier led Lakeland to its ninth state title in his first year as head coach, but he had to guide his team through a lot of adversity because of injuries, even in the championship game. When the Dreadnaughts were missing players, they were well-prepared to make adjustments and adapt, including in the state championship game when quarterback Zander Smith was injured.

FIRST TEAM

Rashad Orr, Lake Wales.

Rashad Orr

Lake Wales, Senior

5-9, 175

Running Back

184 carries, 1,525 yards, 12 TDs

Keveun Mason

Fort Meade, Senior

5-10, 178

Running Back

148 carries, 1,334 yards, 15 TDs

Fentrell Graham, Lake Gibson.

Fentrell Graham

Lake Gibson, Senior

5-11, 187

Running Back

184 carries, 1,525 yards, 12 TDs

Guiseann Mirtil, Winter Haven.

Guiseann Mirtil

Winter Haven, Senior

6-3, 220

Tight End

19 receptions, 221 yards, 3 TD

Jamar Taylor Jr., Lakeland.

Lake Wales, Senior

6-2, 195

Wide Receiver

41 receptions, 594 yards, 6 TDs

Kaneilius, Purdy, Lake Wales.

Kaneilius Purdy

Lake Wales, Freshman

6-1, 190

Wide Receiver

30 receptions, 681 yards, 10 TDs; 1,361 all-purpose yards, 14 total touchdowns

Kooper Jones, Victory Christian.

Kooper Jones

Victory Christian, Senior

5-8, 150

Wide Receiver

45 receptions, 600 yards, 4 TDs

Caleb Stokes, Lakeland.

Caleb Stokes

Lakeland, Senior

6-0, 270

Offensive Line

47 pancake blocks

Rusty Watts, Lake Wales.

Rusty Watts

Lake Wales, Junior

6-2, 245

Offensive Line

24 pancake blocks

Trent Turner, Lake Wales.

Trent Turner

Lake Wales, Junior

6-2, 280

Offensive Line

34 pancake blocks

Ethan McArthur, Kathleen.

Ethan McArthur

Kathleen, Junior

6-0, 235

Offensive Line

Also excelled on defensive line

All County Football - Mulberry High School Jermaine Mills in Lakeland Fl.. Wednesday December 13,2023. Ernst Peters/The Ledger

Jermaine Mills

Mulberry, Senior

Led team in blocking, crush blocks and grade out

Fall Football Preview -Lakeland High School - Rick Penick in Lakeland Fl. Tuesday July 25 ,2023.Ernst Peters/The Ledger

Rick Penick

Lakeland, Senior

5-9, 160

Athlete

32 receptions, 464 yards, 5 TDs; 2-3-0, 129, 2 TD passing

SECOND TEAM

Brycen Levidiotis

Lake Wales, Junior

Quarterback

DJ Duvalt

Mulberry, Senior

Running Back

Josh Bellamy

Lakeland Christian, Junior

Running Back

Ke’Shon Tyler

Haines City, Senior

Running Back

Ben Beymer

Lakeland, Junior

Offensive Line

Parker Peacock

Lakeland Christian, Junior

Offensive Line

Damian Silva

Fort Meade, Senior

Offensive Line

Marc Michel

Ridge Community, Junior

Offensive Line

Cedrick Carter

Winter Haven

Offensive Line

Josh Porter

Fort Meade, Senior

Wide Receiver

Kordell Lewis

Lake Gibson, Senior

Wide Receiver

Sam Frederking

George Jenkins, Junior

Tight End

Dawon Reid

Lake Region, Senior

Tight End

Jaysean Pritchard

Auburndale, Junior

Athlete

Joel Morris

Lake Gibson, Sophomore

Athlete

THIRD TEAM

John Kostuch

Winter Haven, Junior

Quarterback

Eddie Lake

George Jenkins, Junior

Running Back

D'Marius Rucker

Lakeland, Senior

Running Back

Alfred Smothers

Winter Haven, Senior

Running Back

Jamarius Knight

Haines City, Senior

Wide Receiver

Gabriel LeGrand

Lake Wales, Sophomore

Wide Receiver

Ryan Screen

Fort Meade, Senior

Wide Receiver

Elijah Blevins

Victory Christian, Senior

Offensive Line

Michael Brown

Fort Meade, Senior

Offensive Line

Jayden Gammage

Frostproof, Junior

Offensive Line

Kenron McNeil

Lakeland, Junior

Offensive Line

Robert Newman

Lake Gibson, Junior

Offensive Line

Magnus Darrington

All Saints, Senior

Athlete

Dai Dai McWilliams

Mulberry, Senior

Athlete

Cameron Turner

George Jenkins, Junior

Athlete

HONORABLE MENTION

All Saints: ATH/RB Trey Bell, WR Claudarius Bell, K Andrew Foppe.

Auburndale: QB Chad Williams, RB Camyron Underwood.

Bartow: WR Kamarion Thomas.

Davenport: QB Aiden George, WR Carl Jean.

Fort Meade: OL Ty Montsedeoca.

Frostproof: QB Daiveon Pittman, RB Donovan Soloman, WR Eddie Gammage, RB Landon Fuller, OL Hunter Brantley, TE Liam Howard.

George Jenkins: WR Ethan Ricks, RB Reagan Korlacki, OL Dylan Williams, OL Jon Schambach, OL George Dietrick, WR Tyvion Buford.

Haines City: QB Deonte Fielder.

Jordan Christian Prep: Ath Bryan Moore.

Kathleen: WR Ben Brito, ATH Anthony Oldham, OL Bocephus Miller, PK Luis Gonzalez.

Lake Gibson: WR Rickeem Armstrong, WR Derrick McBride.

Lake Region: QB Kalvin Johnson, RB Iverson Brandon, ATH BJ McKinney.

Lake Wales: WR Jayden Johnson, Cardayle Brantley, PK Juan Hernandez.

Lakeland: WR Pat Dennis, RB Jadarius Dobie, PK Calum Muldoon.

Lakeland Christian: QB DJ Howard, RB Killan O'Neal, OL Truman St. John, WR Tate Horne, OL Brent Curtis, OL Brody Davis, OL James Gray, PK Adrian Villanueva.

Mulberry: Ath Lloyd Knight, TE Brian Mapp.

Ridge Community: QB Rocky Pieriche.

Santa Fe Catholic: Ath Jayden McPherson, OL Riley Cooper.

Tenoroc: QB/RB Jaidon Furman, WR Brandon Ashlock, WR Sean Dickerson, OL Gabriel Millman.

Victory Christian: QB Jackson Benton, Elijah Blevins, OL Avante Etheridge, OL Gavin Priest.

Winter Haven: WR Ora Farlow IV, ATH Ja'tavious Scaife.

