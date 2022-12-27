What passing game specialists could the Browns, Kevin Stefanski target in 2023?

Multiple NFL insiders have stated that Kevin Stefanski is safe as the Cleveland Browns will bring him back in 2023. However, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has stated that owner Jimmy Haslam may push for Stefanski to add an air raid specialist to his staff to meld his elite run game with a more explosive passing attack in 2023.

This could mean some turnover at quarterbacks coach as Drew Petzing has been a desired name, and even at offensive coordinator as Alex Van Pelt’s role has never been clearly defined. Here, we seek out a handful of names that Stefanski and the Browns could target to add.

The criteria

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski yells out to his team during the first half against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In Jones’ article, he stated that Haslam has enjoyed watching his alma mater throw the football around the field this season. As the University of Tennessee has employed an air raid approach with Hendon Hooker under-center this season, a mind with a vertical passing attack in mind has to be the bare minimum.

While air raid is what Haslam wants, the number who have worked at the pro level is minimal. Here, I have also included some guys who have worked under Jon Gruden, who has done a fantastic job of adding a great deal of verticality to an offense while not compromising the integrity of a zone-based run game.

Coaches like Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams, Zach Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings fit this description. A few lower-level assistants who have worked with or operated explosive offenses also made the cut.

A guy like Todd Monken is not walking back through the doors after his tumultuous stint under Freddie Kitchens. But here are five names to potentially watch and why to watch them closely.

The problem

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) meets with Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, center, and Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

Short of adding a name with the title of Senior Offensive Assistant, which plenty of teams have, adding a vertically-minded passing game mind to their staff would require turnover elsewhere. For starters, wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is currently the passing game coordinator as well.

The Browns did name Callie Brownson as the assistant wide receivers coach, so maybe they expect O’Shea to get another shot at being an offensive coordinator again shortly. This would open up the role of passing game coordinator.

Petzing’s name has been floated as a name to watch to land an offensive coordinator gig as well (and he even interviewed for the job with the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago), so the role of quarterbacks coach may be up for grabs too. Many teams have joint QB coach/passing game coordinator roles carved out. This may be the case in Cleveland as well.

The wildcard is offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who could leave for a job to call plays. Or he could also be a victim of a potential upgrade at Haslam’s wish. His status, and even his role in the offense, is a great unknown in the equation.

Regardless, adding a mind, short of naming him as a senior assistant, may require heads to roll elsewhere.

Kliff Kingsbury, HC Arizona Cardinals

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury walks the sidelines as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

This would be the least desirable name the Browns could add to their staff this offseason. However, Kingsbury is a disciple of the late Mike Leach and an air raid specialist.

As he is likely out the door in Arizona after failing to lift the floundering Cardinals, Kingsbury could find a new job in Cleveland. Perhaps Kingsbury would be better suited to step into a smaller role and be given a specific job to incorporate a bit of air raid into the offense.

That’s not a risk I’d be willing to take though.

Brian Johnson, QB Coach, Philadelphia Eagles

Jackson Jaguars coach and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer talks with Eagles assistant Brian Johnson during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Identifying talent early is a key premise of the front office of the Cleveland Browns. It applies to players, but maybe they’ve got a pipeline for identifying up-and-coming coaches as well. As the Eagles have found great success under the similar skillset of Jalen Hurts, Haslam could look to catch lightning in a bottle and look around their coaching staff for an answer.

Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is not leaving for anything other than a head coaching gig, and passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is not leaving for a lateral move. However, looking at quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and offering him the chance to take on added responsibilities could be enough to lure him away.

There are a ton of similarities between Hurts and Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson (and Dak Prescott, who he coached at Mississippi State), Johnson has play-calling experience at the college level at the University of Florida, and is early in his coaching career at the NFL level.

He has learned from great minds in Philadelphia, and is surely in the plans in Philadelphia should Steichen or Patullo get poached elsewhere, so the Browns could jump the gun and poach him instead.

Zac Robinson, QB Coach/Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Rams

Jun 3, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The rumors have been swirling for months now that Sean McVay may consider walking away from the Los Angeles Rams. Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen has already departed the Rams to head back to his old gig in Lexington, Kentucky as well.

If McVay does walk, the Browns could turn to his staff and poach his quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson. From the Gruden/McVay tree, Robinson has a great grasp on how to marry vertical passing concepts with a wide-zone-oriented run game. As the Browns look to do the same, he may just be the man for the job.

Joe Brady, QB Coach, Buffalo Bills

Aug 26, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Greg Van Roten (64), quarterback Josh Allen (17) and offensive coach Joe Brady watch as Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) is carted off the field during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few years ago, Joe Brady was a hot commodity after leading the hottest offense in college football. Taking the Joe Burrow-led LSU offense to unseen heights in 2019, Brady was hired by Matt Rhule as the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers.

He then became the fall guy when the Rhule stated he was not running the football enough. He now finds himself as the quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills. Again, turnover would have to happen in Cleveland for Brady to find a reason to leave the Bills, but it is not impossible.

Perhaps adding the title of passing game coordinator or even offensive coordinator could entice Brady to leave his current gig in Buffalo.

Frank Reich, Former HC Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich walks the sideline Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This is the obvious white whale. The catalyst of the Nick Foles-led Super Bowl run as the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, Frank Reich never truly got a fair shake as the head man in Indianapolis.

A falling from the Andy Reid/Doug Pederson tree, Reich is well-equipped to maximize the talent around the quarterback (had he been given a quarterback with a pulse with the Colts). If the Browns managed to land Reich, who will certainly interview for other head coaching gigs this offseason (starting with the Denver Broncos), it would be a massive add for Stefanski and his staff.

