Change of plans: Flat Rock airs it out in playoff rout over Milan

FLAT ROCK – The first time Flat Rock played Milan this season, Brian Booms ran for 253 yards and a school-record six touchdowns.

The Rams unleashed their passing game in the rematch Friday in the Division 5 state football playoffs.

Booms set another school record, but Graham Junge was the story. The senior quarterback completed 9-of-17 passes for threw for 233 yards and four touchdowns to lead Flat Rock to a 42-0 victory.

"When their quarterback has time, he's a really accurate passer," Milan coach Jesse Hoskins said. "We gave him too much time.

"Credit them. I thought we did a pretty good job with Plan A, which was controlling their running game. Defensively, we played well overall, but they hit some big plays on us."

Junge said there was a reason he had so much time.

Rocco Breslin of Flat Rock catches a pass for a touchdown during a 42-0 Flat Rock victory in the Division 5 state playoffs Friday night. Jaxen Wourman is the Milan defender.

"I love this offensive line," he said. "They are amazing. We've got some dogs up there."

Adam Szalay was Junge's favorite target with three catches for 120 yards and two TDs.

"Booms ran for six touchdowns the first time we played them," Szalay said. "We kind of knew they would be trying to stop him and the passing game would be open."

The play that broke Milan's back came in the closing seconds of the first half.

Graham found Szalay running alone down the sideline and the receiver made an acrobatic play to stay inbounds and sprint into the end zone on the end of a 57-yard play with 15.8 seconds left before halftime.

"Last week he had one like that where he fell down and was so upset with himself," Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said. "He has great ability. That was awesome; a heck of a play."

Evan Szalay and Jaycob Pieprzyk (right), break up a pass intended for Jaxen Wourman of Milan during a 42-0 Flat Rock victory in the Division 5 state playoffs Friday night.

Junge announced the change in Flat Rock's game plan by throwing 26 yards to Alex Gillum on the Rams' first offensive play of the night.

Booms wound up scoring the first two touchdowns on runs of 1 and 2 yards, then the Rams took charge with the passing game.

Junge's bomb to Adam Szalay made it 21-0, then he tossed a pair of 45-yard scoring passes early in the second half. Jaycob Pieprzyk and Szalay were the recipients.

Junge then found Rocco Breslin for a 15-yard score to complete the scoring.

Booms, who ran for 93 yards on 13 carries, pushed his season total to 1,308 yards. That surpasses the school record of 1,296 by Casey Steffen in 2002.

Flat Rock's Teigan Donovan pressures Milan quarterback William Gaskell V during a 42-0 Flat Rock victory in the Division 5 state playoffs Friday night.

"We've had two good weeks in a row," Reaume said of his 6-3 team. "We played a pretty complete game — offense, defense and specials."

The Rams will host Summit Academy at 7 p.m. Friday in the District finals — a rematch of last year's District title game.

Milan's season ends at 4-6.

William Gaskell V ran for 85 yards for Milan.

"I am very appreciative of the guys who have been here from Day 1, giving us everything they've got," Hoskins said.

