They passed, anyway: Arkansas football report card against BYU

Does a road win against BYU mean anything?

Yes.

Arkansas’s 52-35 victory on Saturday doesn’t put them in the national championship category. It doesn’t put them in any category except “team slightly above .500.”

What it does do is still provide some team morale for the rest of the season. The Razorbacks were entering this game with three straight losses and needed something to get the team back on track.

This performance against BYU seemed to have done the trick.

Arkansas offense was clicking on all cylinders, which many expected to happen. BYU defense didn’t handle the speed or power of the Razorbacks, which is why they put up 50 points for the first time this season.

Arkansas Quarterback

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

It was KJ Jefferson’s best game of the season. The junior quarterback completed 72% of his passes and threw five touchdowns. He also made one of the best plays of the day when he eluded two sacks to complete a pass to Trey Knox, which ended up on the Sportscenter top ten.

Grade: A

Arkansas running back

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders dodges Brigham Young University Cougars safety Hayden Livingston in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Rocket Sanders had a career day, rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns. This was the second game he rushed for 150-or-more yards and two touchdowns this season. AJ Green chipped in 51 and Rashod Dubinion caught a touchdown pass.

Grade: A

Arkansas Wide Receiver

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Matt Landers (3) celebrates towards the crowd alongside wide receiver Warren Thompson (84) after a touchdown in the second half as the Razorbacks face the Brigham Young University Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

We finally got to see Jefferson connect with one receiver. Matt Landers led the group with eight catches, 99 yards, and three touchdowns. Jadon Haselwood caught three balls, Ketron Jackson two and Warren Thompson had his first in a while. This was definitely the best game of the season for this group.

Grade: A

Arkansas Offensive line

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) hikes the ball in the second half as the Razorbacks face the Brigham Young University Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line hasn’t been a problem much this season,and that didn’t change against BYU. It was a dominant day for the Hogs up front, the reason why the team was able to rush for 277 yards.

Grade: A

Arkansas Defensive Line

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Jaren Hall #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars is tackled by Dwight McGlothern #3 and Zach Williams #56 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

The defensive line couldn’t sack Jaren Hall and didn’t apply much pressure. They played most of the game with just three. It was an average day for the defensive line. Neither bad nor good.

Grade: C

Arkansas Linebackers

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: Keanu Hill #1 of the Brigham Young Cougars loses control fo the ball while he is tackled by Drew Sanders #42 of the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half of their game on October 15, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

The linebackers had to spend most of their time in coverage, with BYU only rushing the ball 30 times as a team. Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders didn’t make an impact like we’ve seen them make all season. Not many mistakes, though.

Grade: C+

Arkansas Secondary

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) completes a catch in the second half as the Cougars face the Arkansas Razorbacks at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

It was the secondary best game of the season, led by Hudson Clark. Clark snagged an interception and finished the game with 11 tackles. I’ve been saying that for the secondary to have a good day, Clark needs a big day. It finally happened.

Grade: B+

Arkansas Special Teams

PROVO UT- OCTOBER 15: A general view of fans watching the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Not much action from the special teams. No kick or punt returns. Cam Little kicked one field goal from 34 yards out, and Reid Bauer’s only punt went 62 yards. An easy day for the third unit.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire