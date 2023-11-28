Passaic Tech football upended by Toms River North in title game for second year in a row

PISCATAWAY — Matt Demarest called all the Passaic Tech football seniors to the center of the postgame huddle.

The mood was somber after the Bulldogs fell to Toms River North in the Group 5 final for the second year in a row, 23-13, Monday at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium.

Demarest nonetheless made sure the Class of 2024 contributions were recognized.

“These seniors have played 40 games in three years,” the Passaic Tech coach said. “Because we start in June, they’ve been together 70 weeks in three years – and that’s not counting what they did freshman year.

“They’re an outstanding bunch of kids, and I am fortunate to have them.”

The Bulldogs made things closer than last fall, when they lost to the Mariners, 28-7. But Stanford-bound QB/DB Micah Ford and a massive offensive line once again tipped the scales Toms River North’s way.

What it means

Toms River North's Micah Ford (1) picks up yardage as Passaic Tech's Trashon Dye (3) pursues in the NJSIAA Group 5 championship game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Nov. 27, 2023.

Passaic Tech ended the winningest season in program history at 13-0. Its lone unbeaten season remains 1998, when the Wayne school finished 12-0 and won the North 1, Group 4 sectional title – the last round of playoffs at the time.

Toms River North (12-2) is the only school to win public state titles in both years that the NJSIAA has held them so far.

Key sequence

Trailing 10-7, the Bulldogs received the second-half kickoff and had 2nd-and-6 near midfield. After a 2-yard loss, a delay of game penalty and an incompletion, they punted 27 yards into the wind.

Six plays later, Ford broke off a 40-yard run down to the 1 and scored his 14th rushing touchdown of the season on the next snap.

Passaic Tech’s next three drives ended with two punts and a 43-yard interception return TD by Anthony Rodriguez.

By the numbers

Toms River North's Josh Moore carries the ball against Passaic Tech in the NJSIAA Group 5 championship game at Rutgers University on November 27, 2023.

37-187: Total offensive plays and yards by Passaic Tech

61-304: Total plays and yards by Toms River North

6-4, 283: The average height and weight of the Mariners’ offensive line, bookended by 6-foot-8 tackles Justin Kaye and Ja’Elyne Matthews.

“They’ve got all these 6-8, 6-7 kids, and I don’t – but I love my guys [because] they play hard,” Demarest said.

Game balls

► Ford, a Stanford commit, had a career-high 41 carries for 199 yards and added a 10-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Pruitt.

► Passaic Tech senior Trashon Dye rushed 13 times for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns, closing out a 2,115-yards season. He added 14 tackles (9 solo), while twin Travon chipped in 5 tackles and a sack in their final varsity game before heading to Syracuse.

► Bulldogs seniors Jovan Tyrell and Jordan Alston each made an INT on defense, and classmate Cashmere Jones chipped in 9 tackles and 68 all-purpose yards (with 3 catches for 50).

The last word

“[It’s] bittersweet, you know? It’s a testament to life – sometimes you get really high, but you get low, too, and you’ve got to take them exactly the same. … My mom always told me good things come to those who wait. So, I’m waiting, I’m patient.” —Trashon Dye

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic Tech NJ football upended by Toms River North in title game