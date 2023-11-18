Passaic Tech football shuts out Union City to return to Group 5 state championship game

WAYNE – Passaic Tech won this rematch and set up one more to settle the score.

Powered by 158 yards and a touchdown by senior Trashon Dye, the Bulldogs got by Union City, 14-0, Friday night in a defensive struggle.

But defense is where the Bulldogs excel. They twice stopped Union City from scoring inside the Passaic Tech 10-yard line, and held on until the offense could find a little groove.

“I think last week was the most points we gave up in a game since we played Toms River last year,” said senior Travon Dye, Travon’s twin brother, who returned to the Bulldogs for the first time since breaking a bone in his right hand.

“We definitely had a chip on our shoulder, because we have a real hard-nosed selfish defense that wanted to prove ourselves and make up for what happened last week. That’s what good teams do.”

What it means

Passaic Tech (13-0) becomes the first North Jersey football program to reach two group finals and has a shot at being the first 14-0 team in area history when it faces Toms River North in the Group 5 final at Rutgers. That game will be played on either Nov. 26 or Nov. 29.

The Bulldogs met Toms River North in the Group 5 final last year, and lost to star quarterback Micah Ford and the Mariners, 28-7.

“They are a very good football team,” Bulldogs coach Matt Demarest said. “We wanted another opportunity just to play against them. We know they are the higher-thought-of team, but we want a chance to be on the field with the best. Micah Ford is an awesome kid and a hell of a football player.”

“I just remember Micah Ford having his way [last year], I think it’s big that we put a hat on him,” Travon Dye said. “They have a big offensive line. We have to play our game, while also controlling them.”

The turning point

PT #3 Trashon Dye and UC #3 Tyler Koffa. Passaic Tech hosts Union City in the Group 5 high school football state semifinal on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

It may have been subtle, but Passaic Tech got a good rush on a Union City punt midway through the third quarter, forcing the Soaring Eagles punter to adjust his steps. The punt only went seven yards, putting the Bulldogs at the Soaring Eagles 43-yard line.

Bulldogs quarterback Makao Taylor hit Jovan Tyrell on a pass in the flat and he broke loose down to the Union City 10-yard line. Taylor then kept the ball on a zone read for the game’s first score.

Trashon Dye later scored on a 17-yard burst on the second play of the fourth quarter to give Passaic Tech all the points it needed.

“When you get two powerhouses like us, hard-nosed running the ball, it will always be a tight game,” Trashon Dye said. “The game went quick, but we held on to the ball and we played great defense."

Passaic Tech is the only team to beat Union City (10-2) in the last two years.

No cold here

From left, UC #5 Ja'Zaire Aurelus, UC #8 Denzel Chavis, PT #9 Ma'Kao Taylor and UC # 75 Adrian Villalta. Passaic Tech hosts Union City in Group 5 football semifinal in Wayne, NJ on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Trashon Dye fought a cold all week but looked stronger than ever on offense and defense for the Bulldogs. He finished with 16 tackles in addition to being the Bulldogs' main offensive weapon.

“He was sick this week, so my grandma made me sleep in her room, so I wouldn’t get me sick,” Travon Dye said.

“All week, I have been feeling down and sick, I have been drinking a lot of water and orange juice, today was a mind battle, our O Line battled, up front they are amazing, so for us to pull this one out, it feels good,” Trashon Dye said.

The last word

“One of our mottos this year is finish and do your job,” Trashon Dye said. “We all just try to finish what we started.”

