Passaic Tech football blows by West Orange in rematch of last year's state semifinal

WAYNE − Passaic Tech's offense is beginning to share the spotlight with its dominant defense.

Senior running back Trashon Dye ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns and the Bulldogs defeated West Orange, 43-19, Thursday night in the Super Football Conference.

Dye scored on runs of 1, 22 and 22 yards to help Passaic Tech (4-0) open a 36-13 lead over the team it beat in last year's North Group 5 regional final.

Dye's twin brother, Travon, scored on a 1-yard run in the third to extend the Bulldogs lead to 43-13.

Passaic Tech's defense is championship caliber and senior Jovan Tyrell scored the game's first points on a 49-yard interception return at 9:43 of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs extended their lead to 14-0 midway through the first quarter after senior Ma'Kao Taylor threw a 65-yard TD pass to senior Cashmere Jones.

Junior Jasia Mumford-Lee threw three TD passes for West Orange (1-2). He threw a 2-yard score to junior Terrell Wilfong, a 27-yarder to junior Justin Laniyan and a 24-yarder to sophomore David Moore.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: PCTI NJ football blows by West Orange in state semifinal rematch