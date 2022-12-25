Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Pittsburgh Steelers great Franco Harris.
Atlanta police are investigating after they say a woman was carjacked at a popular Atlanta Publix.
The Steelers got a late TD on the day they retired Franco Harris' number to jar the Raiders
Google will be able to stream NFL Sunday Ticket to younger audiences on YouTube. Apple has been seen as a loser in the deal, but the iPhone maker has always operated differently from other big companies.
The Raiders offense only had 30 yards in the second half.
Food Network star Duff Goldman says his family recipe for Russian tea cakes is what helped win the approval of his in-laws at a cookie swap.
An electric flying car designed to escape traffic in China may go into mass production in 2025. Xpeng Aeroht, which was founded by high-school dropout Zhao Deli, 45, in 2013, is an affiliate of XPENG and the largest flying car company in Asia, according to the company's website. The Xpeng X2, which includes four electric engines and eight propellers, is designed to be flown in times of traffic jams or road obstacles.
President Biden is celebrating a chilly Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C., at the White House, where he will attend an evening mass with first lady Jill Biden and family. The White House said the Bidens would follow the mass with their traditional Christmas Eve Italian dinner. “There is a certain stillness at the center of…
Jennifer Lopez has chopped off her long locks and instead opted for a shorter 'lob' haircut. The singer debuted the new 'do in a festive pic.
"I wish I could say die in a hole but it's Christmas so Merry Christmas."View Entire Post ›
When people get too cold in Florida, they can order some churros. When iguanas get too cold, they can go into a catatonic state and drop frozen-stiff from the trees.
Maggie Thrett, the actress and singer who most memorably played Ruth in the “Mudd’s Women” episode of the original Star Trek, has died her family announced. She was 76. “Mudd’s Women” is one of the most memorable episodes of the 1960s Star Trek, in no small part because it featured three stunningly beautiful women (Thrett, […]
With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders. He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late. “Yeah, man, [more]
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took issue with what he considered a "dirty play" by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the Week 16 matchup.
Jerick McKinnon, once seeing the photo in the locker room, told Patrick Mahomes he needed to get some perfect words together.
In the short time since the unexpected passing of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, hardly any details have emerged as to the cause of his death. Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, who’ll call the Saturday night Raiders-Steelers game along with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, and Steve Mariucci, indicated during a Friday appearance [more]
Dak Prescott has seven interceptions in the Cowboys’ last four games
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans' loss.
The Patriots still aren't eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 16 loss to the Bengals. Here's how the AFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 17.
After throwing for two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders, 49ers QB Brock Purdy joined an exclusive club.
The Raiders had a 10-3 lead at halftime before the Steelers rallied for the win.