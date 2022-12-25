Passage: In memoriam

NextShark

An electric flying car designed to escape traffic in China may go into mass production in 2025. Xpeng Aeroht, which was founded by high-school dropout Zhao Deli, 45, in 2013, is an affiliate of XPENG and the largest flying car company in Asia, according to the company's website. The Xpeng X2, which includes four electric engines and eight propellers, is designed to be flown in times of traffic jams or road obstacles.