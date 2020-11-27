Pass the sauce: Nik Stauskas reportedly reaches one-year deal with Milwaukee

Sauce Castillo himself is going to get a chance to spice up Milwaukee. At least during training camp.

Veteran two guard Nik Stauskas has reached a deal that will bring him to the Bucks’ training camp and give him a chance to earn a roster spot, a story broken by Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a one-year deal with former No. 8 pick Nik Stauskas, his agent, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 26, 2020

That’s the positive spin. The reality is that while the Bucks have an open roster spot, they do not have the available money to fill it because they hard-capped themselves. If Stauskas, or anyone else, is going to be added to the opening day roster it will require other players being traded or bought out.

Milwaukee had 14 players (including second round pick Sam Merrill under contract and a projected $88K below the hard cap. A non-guaranteed contract (summer contract) does not count as salary during the offseason toward the hard cap. https://t.co/GdvOPJHVXE — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 26, 2020

Stauskas was out of the league last year and played in Spain. He’s a career 35.3% from three, and the Bucks have retooled their roster to add shooting, so he’s a fit in that sense. Stauskas was the No. 8 by Sacramento back in 2014 but never quite lived up to the potential of his shooting.

It’s a longshot that Stauskas ends up on the Bucks roster, but his goal is to get noticed, have the Bucks’ coaching staff speak highly of him, and land a deep bench spot on another team. Stauskas has his foot back in the NBA door and gets a chance to prove he should be on a roster somewhere.

