Pass-rushing prospect Jaelan Phillips misses medical check due to COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL did not hold its yearly scouting combine, giving teams the chance to see, test and interview draft prospects all in one place.

One part of the NFL combine that is very important to NFL teams is having medical exams for the prospects, so the league still organized medical checks in Indianapolis.

One player who could be under consideration for the 16th overall pick by the Arizona is Miami pass rusher Jaelan Phillips. However, he missed his medical check last week because of a positive test for COVID-19, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

With the NFL draft more than two weeks away, there is still time. Phillips is one of the top pass rusher prospects in the draft. Without the medical checks, it would be hard for the Cardinals to select him with their pick, especially considering the fact he suffered two concussions in less than a year when he was at UCLA.

But Rapoport says that he will be able to have his physical in plenty of time.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Blue Gold TV: Houston Griffith On Return To Notre Dame More

    Notre Dame safety Houston Griffith, center Zeke Correll and defensive end Isaiah Foskey met with the media on Saturday

  • Recruiting Podcast: Q With Four-Star Michigan WR Target Jaden Mangham

    Jaden Mangham talks Michigan

  • Blue Gold TV: Notre Dame Recruits Impress At Columbus Under Armour

    BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer made a trip to Columbus on Sunday, April 11 to check out a handful of big-time Notre Dame targets in the 2022 and 2023 class. He discusses several of them in this video. Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel! CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE! ----• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

  • Blue Chips: Insider Notes On Top Michigan Linebacker Targets

    The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top 2022 targets in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan

  • Observations On Michigan WR Commit Tay'Shawn Trent From UA Ohio

    TheWolverine.com was in Columbus for the Under Armour All-American Game camp series, seeing numerous Michigan football recruiting targets, as well as Eastpointe (Mich.) High 2022 four-star wide receiver pledge Tay'Shawn Trent.

  • 2021 Unaccounted For Carries

    John Daigle tracks unaccounted for carries for every team throughout the offseason. (Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Matt Rhule: Sam Darnold trade frees us up to take best player available at No. 8

    Last week’s trade between the Panthers and Jets impacted Sam Darnold and Teddy Bridgewater directly, and the fallout from the deal sending Darnold to Carolina will continue to be felt in the first round of the draft. Before the Darnold trade, the Panthers’ No. 8 pick was seen as a possible landing spot for a [more]

  • Ravens ‘keeping tabs’ on Jadeveon Clowney

    The Baltimore Ravens are seemingly looking for a veteran edge rusher, and they are reportedly keeping tabs on pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

  • Justin Fields, Trey Lance incorporating Kyle Shanahan drills into Pro Days

    The San Francisco 49ers will get to somewhat simulate private workouts with Justin Fields and Trey Lance ahead of the NFL draft.

  • Jaguars fans get Trevor Lawrence a wedding gift, charity donation

    Trevor Lawrence may not be a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars just yet, but that hasn’t stopped the fan base from treating him like he’s already a part of the club. Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft, got married over the weekend and a collection of Jaguars fans ponied [more]

  • Buckle Adds 2 Top Insurance and Banking Industry Executives

    Adam Landau brings 20+ years of financial services and insurance experience; Paul Lautenshlager comes from 23 years at USAA to support gig economy drivers JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2021 / Buckle, a tech-enabled financial services company, has announced Adam Landau as its new Chief Information Officer. Adam comes from PURE Insurance where he spent four years in senior technology roles, most recently as SVP, Chief Technology Officer.

  • Trevor Lawrence impressing Jags with retention of scheme during Zoom meetings

    The Jags have used their meetings with Trevor Lawrence wisely by going over the key parts of their playbook and he's thrived in the process.

  • NASDAQ: PLUG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Plug Power Inc. Announced by Shareholders Foundation

    SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares. Investors, who purchased shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) prior to November 2020 and continue to hold any of their NASDAQ: PLUG shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. On March 8, 2021, a lawsuit was filed against Plug Power Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company would be unable to timely file its 2020 annual report due to delays related to the review of classification of certain costs and the recoverability of the right to use assets with certain leases, that the Company was reasonably likely to report material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Those who purchased Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. CONTACT: Shareholders Foundation, Inc. Michael Daniels +1 (858) 779-1554 mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 3111 Camino Del Rio North Suite 423 San Diego, CA 92108 The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

  • Sam Darnold: I expected to play 20 years with the Jets and win Super Bowls

    Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold thought he’d always be Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold says that when the Jets selected him with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, he expected to be a Jets legend who would play for the team for decades and bring the Lombardi Trophy to New York. “My expectations [more]

  • ‘Multiple teams’ interested in trading for Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater

    The Panthers are going in a different direction at quarterback after one failed season with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

  • AP source: Browns still putting rush on Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns appear to be closing in on Jadeveon Clowney. Continuing a pursuit that began with a contract offer Clowney turned down last year, Cleveland remains interested in signing the free agent defensive end, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Clowney visited the Browns on March 24, and NFL Network reported on Monday that he'll return to Cleveland's headquarters Wednesday — a visit that could include a physical that may lead to a contract agreement.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know before the NHL trade deadline

    Here's everything fantasy hockey managers need to know before we get to Monday's NHL trade deadline.

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; Norma Dumont pulled for missing weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.