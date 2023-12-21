Pass rushers, quarterback headline Kansas football’s 2024 recruiting class on signing day

LAWRENCE — Kansas football coach Lance Leipold had his reasons to be excited Wednesday as he reacted to the class of 2024 prospects his Jayhawks signed on signing day.

Leipold, who praised everyone on staff who associated with the process, added 17 high school players and a college transfer. Those high school players together have Kansas set up to have its best-rated recruiting class since Leipold started his rebuild in 2021. There’s talent there that Leipold indicated both fit needs and showcased loyalty of which he was appreciative.

“Obviously, we think it’s extremely talented,” Leipold said of the class, which as of Wednesday evening ranked inside the top 50 of the 247Sports Composite overall rankings. “I think this group has gotten close already. We’ll have more midyear enrollees than we ever have had in our time. ... All but two committed, I think, before the Fourth of July. And they all stayed committed.”

How Lance Leipold kept the class together

Considering the timing of the vast majority of Kansas’ high school commits, that left time for other college programs to try to convince them to reconsider. But those players didn’t. Leipold, when he was asked why, started off by saying, “I know how we didn’t do it.”

Leipold smiled, and laughed. There was a pause. And then he began to explain more of what he meant, seemingly drawing a contrast between the style his staff employed on the recruiting trail and what else might be happening around the sport.

Leipold highlighted the relationships his staff formed and the transparency everyone exhibited. Being genuine matters a lot to Leipold. He mentioned evaluating fit, not just ability.

“I don’t think we did that as well the year before, and some things happened down the stretch that I had feeling on and it played out a certain way,” Leipold said. “And it played out for the better, but I think we did a better job this time of not just taking the ability but taking the fit as well.”

Isaiah Marshall draws a comparison to Jalon Daniels

Injuries have hindered Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels over the past couple seasons, but he’s still shown he is a star when healthy. The Jayhawks likely don’t reach back-to-back bowl games without him. And when Leipold talked about Isaiah Marshall, the quarterback commit in their 2024 class, he mentioned Marshall plays a bit like Daniels.

Leipold went on to praise Marshall’s demeanor and composure. Leipold described Marshall as humble yet highly competitive. Leipold thinks Marshall found a place that is a great fit, and not just because of how the Jayhawks will feature him through their scheme.

Kansas signs the trio from Desert Edge

Kansas came in looking to sign three players from the same program — Desert Edge High School in Arizona. It’s exactly what the Jayhawks did. They added defensive end DJ Warner, linebacker Jon Jon Kamara and cornerback Dre Gibson.

“They’re going to all bring something different to the table,” Leipold said, “and it’s interesting that they’ll be at all three levels of the defense.”

DJ Warner, Dakyus Brinkley give Kansas a pair of highly-rated defensive linemen

Warner and Dakyus Brinkley, who Kansas lists as a defensive lineman, have the two highest 247Sports Composite ratings among their fellow high school players in the Jayhawks’ class. Both are four-star edge talents. And Leipold is extremely excited to have them, especially because he thinks the duo can compliment each other well.

“(Brinkley) is going to enroll early, and he didn’t get a chance to finish his season so — continuing his rehab and doing those things and learning as we go is really exciting,” Leipold said, “because those are the body types and length and speed and athleticism that we want to continue to recruit.”

Greydon Grimes becomes a late, noteworthy addition

It was only Tuesday, when Greydon Grimes posted on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — that he was de-committing from Baylor. Then, Wednesday, Kansas announced him as a signee. That’s a three-star defensive lineman who adds depth.

“Well, we had an in with his father, and he had an in with the mother, and so it — we kind of took advantage of that,” said Leipold, explaining how Grimes’ signing came together.

What Leipold is highlighting, of course, is that Grimes is the son of new Jayhawks assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Baylor.

But past the lighthearted explanation, Leipold made it clear the addition came because Kansas evaluated film and the prospect’s potential. Leipold made it clear the staff explained to its new player that where his career goes at Kansas is up to him.

