New pass rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo named as Browns’ most underrated player

While the Cleveland Browns went out and traded for Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to pair with All-Pro Myles Garrett, it is free agent addition Ogbo Okoronkwo who may be the most underrated player on the roster. And Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar agrees, naming as the sleeper in Cleveland to watch.

Here is what Farrar had to say on Okoronkwo:

“The Rams took Okoronkwo out of Oklahoma in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, and he played a rotational role through his first three NFL seasons. The one-year, $3.25 million deal he signed with the Houston Texans in 2022 was the best possible thing that could have happened to him — he basically doubled his snaps, and his production went through the roof, especially at the end of the 2022 season. From Weeks 13-18, Okoronkwo’s five sacks and 24 total pressures had him in the NFL’s top 10 in both categories, and the development showed up on tape.”

Overhauling their pass rush this offseason, Garrett now has running mates.

