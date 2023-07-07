Pass protection remains concern for Cowboys heading to training camp

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. The passing offense is the most impactful and most stable element of the game, so it’s often the determining factor between winning or losing. The Cowboys know this extremely well.

They’ve lived through the lean years at QB and have seen how much of a struggle it is to win without a franchise signal-caller. That’s why they’ve invested so much in Dak Prescott and that’s why they will continue to invest in their QB1. An extension is forthcoming, but paying the QB isn’t the only responsibility. Teams must also protect that investment with the offensive line that stands between him and the bad guys.

The Cowboys value the offensive line

While teams with pedestrian QB play can certainly find ways to win, franchise QBs have a way of covering up a lot of roster weakness that would otherwise be seen as detrimental. QB isn’t just the most important position in the NFL, but possibly the most important position in all of professional sports.

Given the importance of the position, teams like the Cowboys (who have a franchise QB under center) place a premium on protecting their most important asset.

The Dallas offensive line features three first-round picks in Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Tyler Smith. They also have two other top-100 picks within the last three years in Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko. The hope is they can challenge for more prominent roles.

The Cowboys have invested much in their offensive line and will likely continue to invest since Terrence Steele and Tyler Biadasz are set to hit free agency after this season. It’s an area the Cowboys not only need to maintain, but also must improve if they want to find more postseason success in 2023.

Pass protection ranking and the impact on the passing offense

In 2022, the Cowboys allowed a 20.7% pressure rate which ranks 18th in the NFL. Per ESPN’s pass block win rate, they finished 27th in the NFL, succeeding just 53 percent of the time. As if the intuitive connection between pressure and QB performance isn’t obvious, PFF play charting offers proof.

Prescott was under pressure on 135 dropbacks in 2022. His completion percentage in these situations dropped from 72.1 (when kept clean) to 50.5 (under pressure) and his passer rating dropped from 99.8 to 67.7.

Under pressure, Prescott’s big-time throw percentage dropped from 4.7 to 3.4 and his turnover-worthy pass percentage increased from 3.6 to 4.8.

Hope for improvement?

The Cowboys have been busy this offseason, mixing and matching their linemen. They’re experimenting with a number of combinations so they can get the best five on the field and seem determined to limit the pressure opportunities by maintaining a strong running game.

Logical solutions or not, it’s clear the Cowboys are cognizant of their issues and want to limit the bad plays as much as possible. And since a disproportionate number of bad plays happen when Prescott is under pressure, improving the pass protection has to be a major goal this summer.

Aside from Tyron Smith (who’s near the end of his career) and Martin (who’s 32 but still playing at All-Pro levels) nearly everyone on the offensive line is on the upswing of their development. Young players are developing, and Dallas coaches seem to be openminded towards a number of different solutions.

One thing is clear: pass protection was an issue in 2022 and it was directly related to the Cowboys passing efficiency and turnovers making it a top priority in 2023.

