Pass or fail: Red Sox to wear yellow uniforms as tribute to Boston Marathon

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
When you think of the Boston Red Sox, what colors come to mind? Red, obviously. That's a given. Then probably white and gray, to represent the traditional home and road colors across MLB. And maybe blue, because the Red Sox have worn blue jerseys on the road. 

You probably didn't think of yellow, but that's not going to stop the Red Sox from wearing it soon. The team unveiled new yellow City Connect uniforms Tuesday that pay homage to the Boston Marathon, according to Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net.

The Red Sox and Nike — which designed the uniforms — admit these aren't traditional colors for the Red Sox. The uniforms are inspired by the finish line of the Boston Marathon. To further pay homage to the Marathon, a patch that resembles a runners bib will appear on the left arm of every jersey. The patch contains the numbers "617," the area code for Fenway Park. The uniforms were also inspired by Boston's Patriots' Day celebration. 

The redesign is part of MLB and Nike's City Connect effort. The Red Sox won't be the only getting a city-specific uniform redesign. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants will also receive City Connect uniforms in 2021.

The Red Sox will wear the jerseys April 17 and April 18. The team, however, won't wear the City Connect uniforms on Patriots' Day. They'll wear their "Boston Strong" uniforms that day, which also have the word "Boston" on the front. The Red Sox's normal jerseys say "Red Sox" across the front. 

Do you like the new Red Sox uniforms?

Now that you know why the Red Sox are wearing yellow jerseys, how do you feel about them? It's certainly a jarring look for the team and that might turn some fans off. But there is a strong meaning behind the yellow and powder blue, and those colors look OK together. If the Los Angeles Chargers unveiled a uniform like that, people might quickly get on board. 

But this is the Red Sox, and anything other than the team's traditional colors look weird. And so, as we've done many times before, we ask: Pass or fail? 

