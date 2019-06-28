Pass or fail? Giannis Antetokounmpo unveils new Nike signature sneakers

Just days after taking home his first MVP award, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo crossed off another significant career milestone Friday. He got his first signature sneaker with Nike.

The Zoom Freak 1 was unveiled Friday. It has a clean and simple black and white design.

Introducing the Zoom Freak 1.@Giannis_An34’s debut signature shoe honors his Greek heritage, while designed for his freakish speed, power and control.



Arriving on https://t.co/QytNJeB2G4 July 1. Available in the U.S. July 10: https://t.co/2xA4Z49TC5 #zoomfreak1 #giannis #nike pic.twitter.com/IdbkHxcZwt — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 28, 2019

The sneakers will be available on Nike’s website July 1. They’ll be available in the United States on July 10.

That wasn’t the only shoe Antetokounmpo will get with the company. He unveiled two other sneaker designs. One of which is a white sneaker with red soles and logos. The other is a more colorful orange that features black, blue and hints of yellow. Those will be available June 29.

JUST IN: Nike officially announces first signature shoe for @Giannis_An34, the Air Zoom Freak 1, orange version will be available tomorrow for ($120) pic.twitter.com/C5CLqx5eU3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 28, 2019

Antetokounmpo is far from the only basketball player to unveil a line of shoes. Every time it happens, the internet is quick to judge the designs and decisions that went into those sneakers.

Stephen Curry’s shoes were roasted initially. Kawhi Leonard drew mixed reactions when he decided to partner with New Balance.

Where do Antetokounmpo’s fit in? If you have an extra $120 lying around, are you going to spend it on a new pair of Antetokounmpo’s sneakers?

