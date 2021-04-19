Pass or fail: Bengals unveil new uniforms, which look a lot like their old uniforms

After a ramp-up of several months, the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their new uniforms on Monday. They presented them in a video that included Bengals legend Chad Ochocinco and current players like Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon.

There's a throne. There's a cigar. There's tons of swag. Here's what there's not: a clear idea of what's actually different in these new uniforms.

New uniforms vs. old uniforms

Do you know what's different yet? Here are a few more photos with better looks at the jerseys.

Photos from the Bengals website pic.twitter.com/rf9wH9BE5G — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 19, 2021

If you can spot the differences, then congratulations! You know the Bengals' recently retired uniforms very well. If you're not a Bengals uniform expert and you're still stumped, here's some help.

Story continues

Orange on black comparison.

Black collar is removed.

B changed to Bengals on chest

Black removed from shoulders = stripes are all black now.

Pants stripe doesn't wrap around front thigh.

Shadow removed from number.

White side panel removed. pic.twitter.com/mFGISvP6fH — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 19, 2021

The biggest changes are in the sleeves and jersey numbers. The sleeves are now the same color as the jersey, and the stripes on the sleeve and shoulder have been redesigned to be more prominent. The jersey numbers now have a black or orange outline instead of an orange drop shadow, and the numbers have been removed from the shoulders. The pants have also been slightly redesigned, with a striped panel and no stripes that reach around the front of the leg.

You can't deny that those are changes, even though they're on the subtler side. The uniforms are provoking a matching reaction, with most people responding "Is that it?" or "Eh, they're fine." That may not be the reaction the Bengals were hoping for, but a universal shrug is definitely better than instant revulsion.

More from Yahoo Sports: