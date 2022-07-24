Pass or fail: Bears go all-in on orange helmets for October

The Chicago Bears are leaning into Halloween spook this fall with a new orange helmet they'll wear for two games in October. The team unveiled the helmets with a video showcasing splashes of paint on their traditional navy blue helmet.

And because of the main color switch, the "C" decal with be navy blue with a white keyline while the facemask is also navy blue.

"We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic," Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in a team announcement on Sunday. "So, we're not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement. I'm very excited for this modification. I like that it's staying within the traditional Bears look. We're excited about them and hope the fans will be too."

It is the first time in team history the primary color of the helmet is not navy blue. They will debut on Oct. 13 when the Bears host the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. They'll wear them again on Oct. 30 — the day before Halloween — when they travel to play the Dallas Cowboys.

Did the Bears get it right with orange helmets?

The Bears are the latest team to release new alternate helmets this week, joining the Cincinnati Bengals' white-and-black stripes look, among others.

Did the Bears get it right? The orange isn't out-of-the-box and adds a sharp capper to their iconic look. It's a fun all-orange look that fits in well for October or a game aired on Nickelodeon.

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

But there's really nothing new about them, which might be a down vote for some fans who wanted a new pop. Or ones who did want a more out-of-the-box style to their team that finished a frustrating 6-11 last season.

What do you think of the new orange helmets? Let us know in the comments.