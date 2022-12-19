‘Pass interference’ was trending on Twitter after officials blow call in Commanders-Giants showdown

When the Washington Commanders were driving for a potential touchdown late in the Sunday night game against the New York Giants, some wondered if we could possibly be witnessing another 20-20 game heading into overtime.

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored a touchdown to make it 20-18 with under one minute remaining; Washington needed a two-point conversion to tie the game.

The officials, inconsistent and ever-present throughout the game [more on that in a bit], called wide receiver Terry McLaurin for an illegal formation. That wiped out the touchdown and moved the Commanders back to the six-yard line.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s next pass was incomplete, meaning this game would come down to one more play.

With good pass protection, Heinicke found nothing open and moved around the pocket, waiting for a receiver to break loose. Finally, Heinicke realized his best shot was a throw to Samuel in the end zone. Samuel was well-covered, and the ball falls incomplete. Giants win.

Just kidding. There was no flag. But there should have been. And after the game, phrases such as “defensive PI, “NFL officiating,” and “pass interference” trended on Twitter.

Pass interference was NOT called on this play 🤔 pic.twitter.com/MdiZnxTYAW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 19, 2022

Washington didn’t really deserve to win the game, but, much like the last meeting between these two teams, the officiating was terrible. How is this not called?

Welcome to the NFL, where neither of these are apparently pass interference pic.twitter.com/Zhb3m7Bb5G — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 19, 2022

If pass interference was called, which it should have been, you would have liked Washington’s chances to score from the one-yard with Robinson.

Regardless, Washington loses the game, and while it remains in the playoff hunt, a trip to San Francisco looms in Week 16.

