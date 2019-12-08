Pass interference review helps Jets kick way to 22-21 win

There’s been plenty of grumbling about the way the league has enforced the new rule governing pass interference replay reviews, but NFL officiating head Al Riveron and company have some friends around the Jets right now.

The Jets were facing 4th-and-17 out of field goal range in the final minute after a Sam Darnold pass to Vyncint Smith fell incomplete, but a review for defensive pass interference was initiated from upstairs and a flag was dropped on Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham. A 12-yard pass to Ty Montgomery set up Sam Ficken‘s 44-yard kick and the field goal made the Jets 22-21 winners at home.

It’s fitting that the game ended with a field goal because there were a lot of them. Ficken made all three he tried, although he did miss an extra point in the first quarter. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made seven, but missed one and the Dolphins’ offense’s inability to finish drives cost them a chance to win their fourth game of the year.

It didn’t help that wide receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were both knocked out with head injuries and they were able to get some positive work from running back Patrick Laird, but a Jamal Adams-less Jets defense never broke down over the course of the afternoon.

Darnold and the Jets will have a quick turnaround to face the Ravens on Thursday. One imagines it will be far tougher to limit them to field goals.