Pass glances off defender’s helmet to Amari Cooper for Browns TD

Call it the Blooper to Cooper.

A Deshaun Watson pass hit off the helmet of an Arizona Cardinals defender and wound up in the arms of Amari Cooper in the end zone.

This is one of those years where the Cleveland Browns are actually, um, catching breaks.

The play was good for 11 yards and after the PAT, the Browns led, 10-0.

