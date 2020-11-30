Pass or fail: Stars unveil all white ‘Reverse Retro’ uniforms

Earlier this month the NHL unveiled the “Reverse Retro” jerseys that all 31 NHL teams will be wearing for select games during the 2020-21 season.

On Monday, we got a look at what one of the complete uniforms will look like when the Dallas Stars unveiled their all-white uniform look.

It is … something. White jersey, white helmet, white pants, white gloves, and if you are watching Joe Pavelski, a white hockey stick as well.

Fire on ice 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JstVOJTd1o — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 30, 2020

They also released this video showing them.

1999 with a modern-day remix 🤩 Available 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 at @StarsHangar in Frisco and Victory Park! pic.twitter.com/U2zEqFnSO4 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 30, 2020

This the second alternate uniform the Stars have unveiled this offseason, and both them are what can be described as … different.

These will join their “blackout” jerseys (see them here)that are highlighted by the brightest neon green color that could probably be put on an article of clothing.

So what do you think, hockey fans? Are these new uniforms a pass or a fail on your scorecard?

