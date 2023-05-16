Pass catchers named biggest strength for the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have invested a ton into their wide receivers over the last two off-seasons. They just signed Hunter Renfrow to a big contract extension after his Pro Bowl season in 2021. Then, they traded for Davante Adams in 2022 and have now added Jakobi Meyers in free agency.

Needless to say, it’s one of the best positional groups in the NFL as the Raiders are loaded with talented pass catchers. It’s easily their biggest strength heading into the 2023 season.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they wrote about the receiving group of the Raiders heading into the year. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the unit:

With free-agent signing Jakobi Meyers joining Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, this receiver room suddenly becomes very potent. Despite trading Darren Waller to the Giants, the Raiders were able to replace him with Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, considered one of the best tight ends in a deep 2023 draft class, to go along with Austin Hooper.

As PFF mentioned, the addition of Michael Mayer should also help make this offense that much more explosive. He is a reliable target in the middle of the field and is the most productive tight end in Notre Dame history. It won’t be long before he is a Pro Bowl tight end in the NFL.

As long as Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy, the Raiders should be among the most exciting offenses in the NFL. They are loaded with talented pass catchers and an All-Pro running back in Josh Jacobs. This should be one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire