Pass catchers take on the Combine Thursday, so here are 4 reasonable targets for the Redskins

Thursday at the NFL Combine is when the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends work out for pro scouts in Indy.

So, Pete Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux came up with a list of four pass catchers that could be options for the Redskins on late Friday or early Saturday of the 2020 NFL Draft. Those later selections will likely be where Washington nabs more targets, since they don't have a second-rounder and almost surely won't use their top pick on one.

Hailey found two wideouts, while Cadeaux identified two tight ends. Here's their list.

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

In Terry McLaurin, the Redskins already have a guy who can get by DBs with his wiggle. Claypool, meanwhile, would be more of a bully, wreaking havoc on jump balls and shoving smaller corners aside for key grabs. Some even wonder if he'd be better as a tight end at the next level.

As a senior for the Irish, Claypool went over 1,000 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He's also a capable blocker, bringing a toughness that Ron Rivera would no doubt like on the edge.

Claypool may be too much of a riser for the Redskins once draft season wraps up, but if he's there for them on Day 2, he'll be hard to ignore. Dwayne Haskins would surely approve of his arrival.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

Like Claypool, Pittman Jr. will rely more on his physicality than his speed to stand out in the NFL. The former Trojan is coming off a senior year where he tallied 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 six-pointers. That's a nasty stat line.

The son of a longtime pro running back, Pittman Jr. clearly learned a thing or two from his pops about getting defenders off of him. Some franchises may overlook him because he doesn't have top-line burst, but he's another prospect who could fit nicely alongside McLaurin.

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Bryant is a perfect "move" tight end for today's modern NFL.

A junior from the University of Washington, Bryant thrived in his first full season as a starter. With Georgia transfer quarterback Jacob Eason at the helm, Bryant recorded 52 receptions for more than 800 yards and three touchdowns.

Bryant has an expanded route tree and thrives over the middle. He has a quick first step and the speed to break away from linebackers, similar to former Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.

The Redskins scooped Reed in the third round of the 2013 draft, and if Bryant is still on the board by the time the Redskins pick at No. 66, he would certainly be a worthwhile selection.

Jared Pinkney, TE, Vanderbilt

Pinkney saw his production decline his senior season, but he was one of the most dangerous at the position in 2018 when he caught 50 passes for nearly 800 yards and seven touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4, 250 lbs., Pinkey has a solid frame and solid hands. While he's not necessarily a matchup problem with his agility in the passing game, he's willing to make contested catches between the numbers.

No, Pinkney doesn't have the quickness Bryant does. The trade-off, though, is that he's a strong blocker and not afraid to put his hand in the dirt. He will likely be available when the Redskins select at the beginning of the third round, and he could stick around as an early Day 3 target as well.

