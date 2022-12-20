Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians donates to local organizations during holidays

Dec. 19—In the spirit of the holiday season, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, is supporting the community by donating a total of $20,000 to three local organizations — the Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce, Corning Volunteer Fire Department, and Red Bluff Toys for Tots.

"As members of this community, we are humbled to support local organizations whose efforts provide direct assistance to those in need year-round," said Tribal Chairman Andrew "Dru" Alejandre. "We hope to bring joy to children and elders in our community, as well as boost the holiday spirit in the greater community."

He presented a $10,000 donation to the Red Bluff Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 12 to sponsor its third annual Christmas Joy Arrangements. The giving event provides a special floral arrangement to each of the 550 residents at the local healthcare facilities in Tehama County.

Following the check presentation at Tehama Floral, Alejandre assisted in delivering the floral arrangements to the residents.

The Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation also gifted $5,000 worth of toys to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department for their annual Christmas Basket Project. The fire department provides new toys and the makings of a holiday meal to at least 80 less-fortunate families in the community each year.

While the toys were provided for all age groups, the foundation focused on gifting toys for older children who are the most challenged aged group to receive gifts.

Alejandre, along with the Tribal Treasurer Natasha Magana, delivered a U-Haul box truck full of new and unwrapped toys to the Corning Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 9.

Through a $5,000 monetary donation, the foundation supported the Red Bluff Toys for Tots event. The proceeds will go toward buying new toys that will be donated to youth of all ages in the Tehama County area.

Through the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation, the tribe has turned revenues from its Rolling Hills Casino and Resort into grants and donations, contributing over $9 million dollars locally over the years to benefit local health, safety and education programs.

For more information about the Paskenta Nomlaki Foundation visit www.paskentanomlakifoundation.