Pasco High penalty kick defeats crosstown rival Chiawana in tight district title match

Julio Andrade’s penalty kick goal at the 26-minute mark gave Pasco a 1-0 lead that held up the rest of the way in a win over crosstown rival Chiawana, giving the Bulldogs their third consecutive 4A District 8 boys soccer championship.

With the win, Pasco earns a 4A state tournament berth. The Bulldogs will find out their first-round opponent, as well as date, time and place, on Sunday when the WIAA state draw is held.

It was the third time this season these two teams have met, with Chiawana winning the first matchup 3-1, and Pasco taking the last two by identical 1-0 scores.

Meanwhile, the Riverhawks still have a chance to qualify for the state tournament.

They will play host to Central Valley at 1 p.m., Saturday, for the district’s second state tournament berth.

CV beat Lewis & Clark 2-1 at Spokane ONE Stadium on Thursday to earn the right to play Chiawana.

▪ In the 3A District 8 tournament, visiting Mead took down Hermiston 4-1 on Thursday night in the championship game.

However, both teams have already qualified for the 3A state tournament, as there are three state berths available.

Kennewick will visit Ridgeline at 1 p.m., Saturday, for the district’s third state berth.

Prep softball

If fans weren’t aware at how tough the Mid-Columbia Conference is in softball this season, they should be now after Tuesday’s first round of play in the District 8 tournament involving Class 4A teams.

All four MCC teams pounded their opponents into submission in first-round victories.

What that means is that the No. 1 state tournament berth will belong to an MCC team, because all four squads involved in the winners bracket semifinals (set for Friday, May 10) are Tri-City teams.

The winners bracket final will be played on Tuesday.

▪ In the 3A District 8 tournament, Southridge will host Mt. Spokane at 4 p.m., Friday, May 10, in a winners bracket semifinal.

With three state tournament berths available, the winner of that game earns a berth.

4A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 7

Game 1, Richland 17, Pasco 0

Game 2, Chiawana 15, Lewis & Clark 0

Game 3, Hanford 20, Gonzaga Prep 1

Game 4, Kamiakin 18, Central Valley 1

May 10

Game 5, Pasco at Lewis & Clark (loser out), 4 p.m.

Game 6, Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley (loser out), 5 p.m.

Game 7, Chiawana at Richland, 4 p.m.

Game 8, Kamiakin at Hanford, 5 p.m.

3A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 7

Game 1, University 12, Ridgeline 2

Game 2, Mead 12, Hermiston 9

Game 3, Mt. Spokane 15, Kennewick 2

Game 4, Southridge 12, Cheney 2

May 10

Game 5, Ridgeline at Hermiston (loser out), 4 p.m.

Game 6, Cheney at Kennewick (loser out), Civic Field 1, 4 p.m.

Game 7, Mead at University (winner to state), 4 p.m.

Game 8, Mt. Spokane at Southridge (winner to state), 4 p.m.

Prep baseball

Richland will play host to Gonzaga Prep at 1 p.m. Saturday for the 4A District 8 tournament championship, with the winner get a state tournament berth.

Before that, at 10 a.m., Chiawana will take on Kamiakin in a loser-out game at Richland High. Finally, the Richland-Prep loser will play the Chiawana-Kamiakin winner at 4 p.m. at Richland High for the district’s final state berth.

All state tournament draws will be held Sunday at the WIAA offices in Bellevue.

CLASS 4A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 4

Game 1, Richland 11, Pasco 0

Game 2, Chiawana 8, Central Valley 1

Game 3, Kamiakin 9, Lewis & Clark 1

Game 4, Gonzaga Prep 16, Hanford 7

May 7

Game 5, Central Valley 10, Pasco 0 (loser out)

Game 6, Hanford 6, Lewis & Clark 3 (loser out)

Game 7, Richland 7, Chiawana 4

Game 8, Gonzaga Prep 5, Kamiakin 3

May 9

Game 9, Chiawana 2, Hanford 1 (loser out)

Game 10, Kamiakin 11, Central Valley 1 (loser out)

May 11

All games at Richland High

Game 11, Gonzaga Prep at Richland (winner to state), 1 p.m.

Game 12, Chiawana vs. Kamiakin (loser out), 10 a.m.

Game 13, Loser 11 vs. winner 12 (winner to state, loser out), 4 p.m.

▪ In the 3A District 8 tournament, Southridge visits Kennewick at 12 p.m., Saturday, in the championship game.

Both teams, by virtue of their winners bracket semifinal wins on Tuesday, have already qualified for the state tournament.

CLASS 3A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 4

Game 1, Cheney 9, Ridgeline 1

Game 2, Southridge 4, Mead 3

Game 3, Mt. Spokane 22, Walla Walla 3

Game 4, Kennewick 9, University 7

May 7

Game 5, Ridgeline 2, Mead 1 (loser out)

Game 6, University 6, Walla Walla 3 (loser out)

Game 7, Southridge 5, Cheney 1 (winner to state)

Game 8, Kennewick 2, Mt. Spokane 0 (winner to state)

May 11

Game 9, University vs. Cheney at Mt. Spokane (loser out), 10 a.m.

Game 10, Ridgeline at Mt. Spokane (loser out), 1 p.m.

Game 11, Southridge at Kennewick (both to state), Roy Johnson Field, 12 p.m.

Game 12, winner 9 vs. winner 10 (winner to state, loser out), Mt. Spokane, 4 p.m.

Want to see some good small-school baseball?

Head over to Pasco High’s baseball field on Friday, May 10, where River View meets Tri-Cities Prep in the 2B Eastern Washington District Championship game.

First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

Both teams have already qualified for the state tournament, and the state tournament draws will be held Sunday.

Friday’s game involves two of the best Class 2B teams in the state, with River View (21-2) being ranked No. 2 in the WIAA’s latest RPI rankings; while Prep (20-2) is No. 3 in the state.

In March, River View swept Tri-Cities Prep 4-1 and 3-0 in their EWAC doubleheader.

These two schools have been battling each other for awhile now.

Last season, River View won the regular season title. But it was Prep that beat the Panthers 2-0 in the state tournament last year en route to winning the state championship.

Track and field

The two-day MCC Championships will be held at Hanford High School starting Friday, May 10.

Friday’s first event will be the boys 4A pole vault at 3 p.m., while the first running event will be the boys 110 high hurdles.

On Saturday, everything starts with the 3A girls pole vault at 10 a.m., and the first running events will be the girls 4x200 relay at 11:30 a.m.

The top nine placers in each 4A event will qualify for the District 8 regional meet (which is May 17-18 at Central Valley). The Greater Spokane League’s top five in each event will qualify, and the next two best times or marks will also head to regionals.

The 3A meet is reversed, with the MCC getting the top five into regionals.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.