Pascal Siakam scores 25 to help Pacers hold off short-handed Hornets

The Pacers took advantage of a short-handed Charlotte team, ending a three-game losing streak with a 115-99 win over the Hornets on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Pacers improved to 28-23 overall and sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets fell to 10-38.

Here are four observations.

Pascal Siakam shines again

Pascal Siakam talked after the Pacers' loss to Sacramento on Friday about the need for him to get a better sense of when he needs to be more assertive in terms of looking for his own offense. On Sunday he seemed to take a step in that regard and was efficient on a night when not too many players on either side were. He had one of his best all-around performances with the Pacers.

Siakam posted 11 points on 5 of 9 shooting to go with five assists in the first half, connecting well with all three point guards the Pacers used. He added 14 in the second half to finish with 25 points on 11 of 20 shooting, nine assists and eight rebounds. He also played solid defense on Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges; when Siakam was on the floor, the Pacers were +30.

Siakam's 10th game with the Pacers was a performance that was a reminder of all the reasons they acquired him in the first place. He created his own shots off the bounce, hit turnaround fadeaway jumpers out of the post, scored from outside and got buckets off stickbacks. He created for others and showed that even though he's entered a situation of roster flux, he's steadily developing chemistry with his teammates.

"Pascal just always seems to flow into his scoring opportunities," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "Tonight the guy has a quiet 25. He's a +30 on the court. The guy was tremendous, almost had a triple-double. ... The guy's really good."

Tyrese Haliburton makes strides but stays under 22 minutes

Haliburton moved back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench on Friday. He showed good signs in the first half with 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, then hit both of his second-half shots before checking out with just over six minutes to go in the third quarter.

The Pacers had a double-figure lead after that, so the Pacers didn't have to bring him back in and he actually played the fewest minutes he has in his last four games as he's coming back from a strained left hamstring. In 20 minutes, 17 seconds, he finished 6 of 8 from the floor, 3 of 5 from 3-point range for 17 points to go with four assists. He showed explosiveness, especially on a dunk on the break, and seemed to have his feet under him more than in any other game so far this season.

Oh, no!: Tyrese Haliburton grabs his hamstring ... psych

Pacers take advantage of depleted Hornets

The Hornets were a lottery-bound team from the season's beginning and injuries have put them in an even worse position. The Hornets went into Sunday night's game missing point guard LaMelo Ball, former Butler star Gordon Hayward and center Mark Williams, all out with injuries. They also don't have Kyle Lowry, who they acquired in the deal that sent Terry Rozier to the Heat, as they apparently intend to buy out his contract.

So the Hornets were lacking firepower and the Pacers took advantage of that fact with some spurts of suffocating defense, even though they had some breakdowns that allowed Charlotte to stay in the game longer than it probably should have. The Hornets scored just 13 points in the first quarter, the least any Pacers opponent has scored in a quarter this year. The Hornets were 5 of 25 from the floor, 0 of 9 from 3 in the quarter and posted 0.50 points per possession. The Pacers scored a modest 26 points in the quarter on 10 of 24 shooting, but that 13-point advantage was critical to put them out ahead.

The Hornets finished 39.8% from the floor, 8 of 29 from 3-point range with 1.00 points per possession. They are the first Pacers opponent this season to score fewer than 100 points. Rookie forward Brandon Miller scored 35 points, but was 10 of 25 from the floor. Forward P.J. Washington scored 22 points off the bench, but just two other players managed double figures.

Aaron Nesmith is efficient again

Aaron Nesmith has been one of the Pacers' most consistent forces this year and has been especially impressive since the Siakam addition. He was again efficient on Sunday at hitting outside shots, getting to the rim off the bounce, rebounding and moving the ball.

Nesmith scored 22 points on 8 of 11 shooting including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, scoring at least 16 points for the sixth time in the last seven games. He also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists. In his last seven games, Nesmith is averaging 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and shooting 60% from the floor and 51.4% from 3-point range.

Pacers box score vs. Hornets

INDIANA (115): Nesmith 8-11 3-3 22, Siakam 11-20 2-3 25, Turner 7-14 2-2 16, Haliburton 6-8 2-3 17, Nembhard 0-4 0-0 0, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Toppin 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, J.Smith 4-9 1-1 10, Mathurin 4-12 4-6 14, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Hield 1-4 0-0 3, McConnell 2-5 0-0 4, Sheppard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-92 14-18 115.

CHARLOTTE (99): Bridges 8-23 2-2 19, McGowens 0-2 4-4 4, Richards 5-7 2-2 12, I.Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 10-25 10-12 35, Black 0-3 0-0 0, Thor 1-1 0-0 2, Washington 9-16 3-5 22, Mensah 0-0 0-0 0, Bouknight 0-0 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 35-88 21-25 99.

IND 26 29 36 24 — 115 CHA 13 31 32 23 — 99

3-Point Goals—Indiana 11-33 (Haliburton 3-5, Nesmith 3-5, Mathurin 2-3, Hield 1-3, J.Smith 1-3, Siakam 1-4, Sheppard 0-1, Toppin 0-1, Walker 0-1, Turner 0-3, Nembhard 0-4), Charlotte 8-29 (Miller 5-12, I.Smith 1-1, Bridges 1-5, Washington 1-6, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 49 (Turner 10), Charlotte 43 (Richards 10). Assists_Indiana 34 (Siakam 9), Charlotte 18 (I.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Indiana 15, Charlotte 16. A_15,687 (19,077)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Pacers vs. Hornets: Pascal Siakam leads Pacers with 25 points