Pascal Siakam pokes fun at 'Ka'Wine-and-dine' and other perks for Kawhi Leonard

Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard will be inextricably linked forever after winning an NBA title, so it only makes sense to gently roast the Finals MVP.

Siakam was in a delightful mood during his media availability Sunday and couldn’t help but poke fun at the city’s unabated adoration for Leonard.

“Except for all the free restaurants you can go to, the Ka’Wine and Dine? I even heard that he got a house or somebody gave him a house or something like that,” Siakam exclaimed.

“Where’s my house at! Where’s my house?”

Siakam also did speak more broadly about Leonard’s impact on him as a player as well.

“If there's one thing that I've learned from Kawhi, it's just how he's always the same. That's something I would want to have as a player, because I think it's important,” Siakam told reporters Sunday.

“With everything happening, the media, social media, whatever is going on, there's always people talking and there's always things going on, but I think being able to control that and be the same person no matter what, and obviously knowing whatever you have to do or you have to get better, whatever the case may be, but at the same time, emotions, being kind of even-keeled and understanding that there's gonna be bad days and gonna be good days, but if you go out there every single day and give everything you have, put everything that you have into the game, it's gonna pay off.”

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam couldn't help but tease Kawhi Leonard during his media availability Sunday. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Siakam also had a great time scrolling through a reporter’s phone that was left on the podium and appeared focused on the parade for the time being. If he can pair up with Leonard again, perhaps Pascal can score a free meal or two as well, while the Raptors continue to build a terrifying 1-2 punch.

