Pascal Siakam lifts Raptors to wild comeback win over Wizards

The Raptors pulled off the fourth-biggest comeback in franchise history on Monday night, and Siakam was a massive reason why.

Pascal Siakam had a monster night for the Raptors on Monday. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Behind a masterful performance from Pascal Siakam, the Toronto Raptors were able to overcome a 23-point deficit to secure a 111-107 win over the Washington Wizards at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

It marks the fourth largest comeback in Raptors franchise history and came in thrilling fashion.

The Wizards held a 16-point lead with 7:25 to go, but instead watched the Raptors finish on a 21-1 run, as Washington didn't score a field goal for the remainder of the game.

The two-time All-Star forward put the Raptors on his back, scoring 29 points in the second half, to finish with a game-high 39 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

It started in the third quarter, after the Raptors’ uninspiring effort found them down 23 points with about nine minutes to go. Siakam responded by taking over, scoring 22 points in the frame on 8-of-11 shooting, marking the second-most points he’s had in a quarter in his career, according to Basketball Reference.

It helped the Raptors finish the third on a 14-3 run — momentum they’d carry over in the fourth, where they finished the game on a 16-0 run in the final 5:47 of regulation. After not holding a lead since the first, Siakam got them back on top with 8.1 seconds to go.

The win improves the Raptors’ record to 5-5, after beating one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

