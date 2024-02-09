Pascal Siakam finishes through contact

The Jazz, according to league sources, have discussed a framework with the Raptors that would bring Brown to Utah in return for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.
Wiggins has generated the most significant trade chatter around the league and remains in consideration for the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
Dan Titus breaks down what the Pascal Siakam deal means for fantasy managers.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Raptors to the Pacers, wonder what Bruce Brown’s trade market is and hand out some NBA midseason awards.
In today's edition: The next big thing in women's hoops, why fans are more distracting than usual at the Australian Open, ranking the 10 CFP champions, and more.
Less than one month from the NBA’s annual trade deadline, there remain few marquee names involved in active discussions. But Murray has plenty of interest.
This will be the third Super Bowl call for the duo.
The 2024 NBA Trade Deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
Do Kansas bettors know something the rest of the country doesn't?
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Netflix will also air a documentary about the 2004 World Series-winning Red Sox team.
Jorge Martin breaks down one of the more intriguing backfields for fantasy entering the 2024 NFL offseason.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
The NBA trade deadline could inspire fantasy managers to be more active than normal. Let's explore some potential names to acquire or deal.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers have come to terms.
The NBA trade deadline ended at 3 p.m. ET Thursday.