Pascal Siakam accuses Joel Embiid of making dirty plays, fake toughness

Ky Carlin
·2 min read
In this article:
Things got a bit chippy between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers were going for the sweep while the Raptors were trying to keep their season alive so it makes sense as to why Toronto played with desperation.

The Raptors were able to come away with a 110-102 win as Pascal Siakam had 34 points for Toronto and he got into a bit with fellow countryman, Joel Embiid.

Embiid did criticize the officiating a bit after Game 4, but Siakam decided to go at Embiid. There was a moment when the Raptors were calling a timeout, but Embiid tried to steal the ball from Siakam and ended up pushing him a bit which Siakam was not happy about.

Afterward, the Toronto star called out Embiid for making dirty plays and for being a fake tough guy.

With the series now shifting back to Philadelphia for Game 5 and the series now beginning to escalate while Embiid is dealing with a thumb issue, the Sixers will be looking to close things out and put an end to the Raptors’ season.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

