Pascal Siakam accuses Joel Embiid of making dirty plays, fake toughness

Things got a bit chippy between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers were going for the sweep while the Raptors were trying to keep their season alive so it makes sense as to why Toronto played with desperation.

The Raptors were able to come away with a 110-102 win as Pascal Siakam had 34 points for Toronto and he got into a bit with fellow countryman, Joel Embiid.

Embiid did criticize the officiating a bit after Game 4, but Siakam decided to go at Embiid. There was a moment when the Raptors were calling a timeout, but Embiid tried to steal the ball from Siakam and ended up pushing him a bit which Siakam was not happy about.

Afterward, the Toronto star called out Embiid for making dirty plays and for being a fake tough guy.

Siakam on those plays with Embiid in the 4th: "I'm a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I'm cool with the talking, I just don't want those dirty plays. I don't like that. Keep it basketball… At the end of the day, it's all fake toughness" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 23, 2022

With the series now shifting back to Philadelphia for Game 5 and the series now beginning to escalate while Embiid is dealing with a thumb issue, the Sixers will be looking to close things out and put an end to the Raptors’ season.

