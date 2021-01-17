Pascal Siakam with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/16/2021
Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young had one request for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after the Bucs' 31-23 win in last week's NFC Wild Card playoff game. Brady delivered on that request.
Jalen Ramsey was not happy when the Packers scored their first touchdown, and we can't blame him.
Deshaun Watson is reportedly upset at the hiring mess. Jack Easterby, in the center of it, is lashing out at others.
The Hall of Famer gave the NBA star an all-time scolding on TNT.
A season in which the Baltimore Ravens overcame a long list of obstacles to reach the playoffs ended with their star quarterback stuck in the locker room during the fourth quarter and the rest of the team shuffling off the field to join him after a disheartening 17-3 defeat. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were stymied for the much of Saturday night by a hustling, relentless Buffalo defense. Then, the biggest miscue on a night of missteps for the Ravens effectively put an end to an otherwise memorable season.
James Harden went off against the Orlando Magic in the Brooklyn Nets' win on Saturday.
Nets superstar Kevin Durant was extremely pleased after the Nets' 122-115 win over the Magic on Saturday night, as the former MVP scored a season-high 42 points. James Harden also made his Nets' debut after the blockbuster trade, as the duo of Harden and Durant reunited for the first time since their playing days with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
FOX's Jay Glazer affirmed the news on Saturday
This could open up some huge opportunities for New England in the 2021 NFL Draft.
A fan favorite from the UFC's tournament days, Paul Varelans has died after a battle with COVID-19.
There's no way Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars would actually pass up Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, right?
Newly-acquired Nets guard James Harden responded to the comments from John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins who criticized his exit from Houston.
Stephen A. Smith still wants Kyrie Irving to retire. Charles Barkley just thinks the Brooklyn Nets point guard needs to grow up.
Urban Meyer was introduced to the nation as the Jacksonville Jaguars' coach Friday - and his press conference didn't disappoint. There were several takeaways from the process, but the biggest question on everyone's mind was his health. As many can ...
Everything we learned from the Rams' loss to the Packers on Saturday afternoon.
Aaron, meet Aaron. And Aaron.
After a promising first half, the New Orleans Pelicans were blown out in the second half on Friday in Los Angeles, falling to the Lakers 112-95. The loss is the fifth straight overall for New Orleans. The Pelicans came out of the gate fast, building ...
The New Orleans Saints have a favorable matchup against a familiar opponent in the Divisional Round with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jets Wire takes a look at seven 49ers free agents Robert Saleh's Jets could target this offseason.
Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager were among 112 players who agreed to one-year contracts Friday, leaving just 13 to swap salary arbitration figures during a slow offseason in the aftermath of the financial carnage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The deals came on the deadline day for eligible players and teams to exchange proposed 2021 salaries. Lindor, the star shortstop acquired last week by the New York Mets from Cleveland, got the largest of the deals at $22.3 million.