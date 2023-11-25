Pascal Siakam with the And-1!

Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Pistorius shot his girlfriend of three months four times through a bathroom door on Valentine's Day 2013.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
The 2023 F1 season has reached its conclusion. Sunday’s twilight Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will officially wrap up a season in which we saw the most dominant season ever as Max Verstappen cruised to his third straight world drivers championship.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
An injury doesn’t put an end to a dynasty, though when one is at its tail end anyway, it does put a damper on it.
With three great intra-divisional games on tap, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.
68 teams are fully bowl-eligible through the first 12 weeks of the season.
Marquette vs. Purdue is a great Maui Invitational title game.
There’s no blueprint for a team on the outskirts of national notoriety looking to break into the conversation — or at least, there wasn’t. But the Buffs may have written one.
There were several NBA scouts and executives in attendance as Ighodaro and a few others played well in an intense environment at the Maui Invitational.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 12 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
No. 2 Purdue takes on No. 7 Tennessee and No. 1 Kansas meets No. 4 Marquette in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.
Ferrari trails Mercedes by four points for second in the constructor's standings.
No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue and No. 7 Tennessee will join Marquette in the Maui Invitational semifinals.