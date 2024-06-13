Pascal Jansen lands new head coach job after Sunderland link

[Getty Images]

Pascal Jansen has a new job after he was linked with the head coach vacancy at Sunderland.

The Dutchman has been appointed at Hungarian champions Ferencváros. They could play in the Champions League next season, starting in the second qualifying round.

Jansen had been in talks with Sunderland before the club decided to focus on other candidates but are still search for the person to replace Michael Beale who left more than 100 days ago.

