Party in a pandemic: NASCAR fans power through at Daytona

  • Motor homes are shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    1/8

    NASCAR-Daytona Pandemic Party

    Motor homes are shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Fans in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway pass the time before a race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    2/8

    NASCAR-Daytona Pandemic Party

    Fans in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway pass the time before a race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Race fans pass the time before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    3/8

    NASCAR-Daytona Pandemic Party

    Race fans pass the time before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Anthony Alfredo (38), David Ragan (36), Kaz Grala (16), Garrett Smithley (13), and Chase Briscoe (14) crash during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    4/8

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Duels Auto Racing

    Anthony Alfredo (38), David Ragan (36), Kaz Grala (16), Garrett Smithley (13), and Chase Briscoe (14) crash during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
  • Joey Logano (22) leads Kevin Harvick (4) and Chase Briscoe (14) through the front stretch during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    5/8

    NASCAR Daytona 500 Practice Auto Racing

    Joey Logano (22) leads Kevin Harvick (4) and Chase Briscoe (14) through the front stretch during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
  • A sign is shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
    6/8

    NASCAR-Daytona Pandemic Party

    A sign is shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Sam Maxwell, left, and Brandon McCoy talk in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
    7/8

    NASCAR-Daytona Pandemic Party

    Sam Maxwell, left, and Brandon McCoy talk in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
  • A race fan with a NASCAR tattoo is shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
    8/8

    NASCAR-Daytona Pandemic Party

    A race fan with a NASCAR tattoo is shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
Motor homes are shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Fans in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway pass the time before a race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Race fans pass the time before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen? (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Anthony Alfredo (38), David Ragan (36), Kaz Grala (16), Garrett Smithley (13), and Chase Briscoe (14) crash during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Joey Logano (22) leads Kevin Harvick (4) and Chase Briscoe (14) through the front stretch during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice session at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
A sign is shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
Sam Maxwell, left, and Brandon McCoy talk in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
A race fan with a NASCAR tattoo is shown in the infield at the Daytona International Speedway before a truck race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Daytona is used to shirtless fans partying in the infield. But what about maskless ones? Usually the biggest NASCAR party of the season, the sport will have to figure out how to police up to 30,000 fans who may have little interest in sticking to the pandemic guidelines. How many fans will actually come remains to be seen.(AP Photo/Daniel Gelston)
DAN GELSTON
·5 min read

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sam Maxwell and his band of Cleveland bros packed up their 1997 Four Winds motorhome with 105,000 miles on it, headed south in the thick of the pandemic and pinned their hopes on a party.

Traveling on a budget, the friends like to hit a premier sporting event each year, and this week — thanks only to interest spiked by playing FanDuel — parked in the infield grass at Daytona International Speedway. They came to soak in the Daytona 500 atmosphere, or whatever they found among the campers killing time with games of cornhole and flip cup.

“We’re still going to have a party one way or the other,” Maxwell said. “Whether there’s 100 people or just the four of us, we’re still going to have fun.”

The diehard Browns fans brought the party to them. They hit a thrift store, plunking down $25 for a ratty sofa — perfect to absorb spilled PBR — and even plucked a keyboard out of a dumpster.

They blew up red balloons and tied them to a sign: “Moms Drink 4 Free!!!” Their plan to liven up the bash was overheard by a neighbor, who pressed her face against a window screen and asked if there was an age limit for the moms.

At Daytona, in both speed and celebrations, there are no limits.

So one of the gang waved her down and busted out the Fireball.

In the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 480,000 people in the U.S., the carousing was more casual than crazy this week at Daytona as race day approached. The roughly 30,000 fans inside the sprawling facility that usually packs more than 100,000 are expected to make Sunday's Daytona 500 the largest-attended single sporting event in the nation since the coronavirus shut down much of the sports world 11 months ago.

Mask wearing? Not so much, and there’s more space between stock cars pack racing on the superspeedway than there is between most campers.

“I’m not really too concerned about it,” Maxwell said.

The track made all the usual window-dressing moves to prove safety is a priority, with temperature checks, distanced seating, cashless concessions and adherence to CDC guidelines. Speedweeks, the runup to the big race, is actually sponsored by a health care system headquartered in Florida and COVID-19 testing information sits above a link to official travel packages on the track’s website.

Yet in a week where Victoria's state government imposed a five-day lockdown — stripping the Australian Open of fans while play continues — Florida is going for two: The Super Bowl hosted 25,000 fans last week in Tampa, about 150 miles southwest of Daytona, and viral videos showed throngs of mostly mask-less fans and packed sports bars as the hometown Buccaneers won it all.

NASCAR went down this road last season when Bristol had about 22,000 fans for its All-Star race last July. Daytona is bigger, even with social distancing in place for the grandstands, a mandatory mask order and no access to garages or pit row. Asked for comment, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County said “event planners implemented several strategies to maintain healthy environments" and noted access to the infield was “limited to camping customers and essential staff.”

Those campers are having a ball. Even if Tent City — famous for its raucous parties — has been reimagined as a “Turn 3 drive-in” setup for the RV crowd.

Mark Minadeo of Boca Raton was attending his ninth Daytona 500 and bought a motorhome for Speedweeks.

“This is ridiculous,” he said of the view. “It’s completely empty. A lot of people don’t know what’s going on. As you’re walking around as you ask people who work at the track, they’re like, ‘Yeah, you can go over there and watch the race.’”

Some traditions are in start-and-park mode.

Revelers, park your wheelbarrows. The booze-fueled races — some might say, the real races at Daytona — are an informal tradition of dumping your buddy in the belly of the barrow then sprinting, stumbling to the finish.

Dave Rotax of Bristol, Vermont, drilled a hole in his No. 9 Chase Elliott wheelbarrow tire and filled it with expanding foam — consider it a sort of steroid for wheels — and had it on standby for ambitious racers.

There was one bird chirping all day in a tree inside the fan zone that served as the soundtrack for the day more than the Q-&-A sessions with drivers that often entertained the masses. The mood is in stark contrast to last year when NASCAR fans were revved for then-President Donald Trump’s visit. Trump banners dotted the infield and the makeshift bars that lined the roads served drinks like the “Subpoena Colada.”

Trump flags swayed here and there this week, and there was at least one notably profane one directed at President Joe Biden, but politics was greatly tamped down. The fan support was mostly reserved for cutouts of greats like Dale Earnhardt or paint schemes for champion Chase Elliott.

But perhaps that little patch of Cleveland was a sign of what’s ahead. They are 20- and 30-somethings who got hooked on NASCAR through daily fantasy sports. The majority had never been to a NASCAR race. But a hole on Brandon McCoy’s jorts revealed a deeper level of fandom: He had the NASCAR logo and “Turn Left” tattooed on his right leg.

He got the fresh ink just week.

Why?

“I knew I was coming,” he said, laughing.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • NASCAR start time: What time does the Daytona 500 start?

    Alex Bowman will lead the field to green in this weekend's NASCAR Cup season-opening Daytona 500. Here's how and when you can watch the race

  • 7 NFL teams that make sense for former Texans DE J.J. Watt

    DE J.J. Watt will be looking for a new team after the Houston Texans released him. Here are seven teams that make sense.

  • Urban Meyer gets a quick lesson about life in the NFL

    Urban Meyer is getting a quick taste of what Nick Saban experienced. Successful college football coaches become, as a practical matter, the emperors of the towns in which they live and work. They can do pretty much whatever they want, hire whoever they want, say whatever they want to justify whatever bad decisions they make, [more]

  • LeBron James delivers the worst flop of the NBA season

    LeBron James knows how to sell a foul.

  • Super Bowl streaker says he bet $50,000 on his stunt, but his plan is falling apart because he couldn't keep his mouth shut

    Super Bowl streaker Yuri Andrade claimed he made a windfall by betting on himself and taking the field, but it looks like he won't be cashing in.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry’s ridiculous underhand trick shot after final buzzer vs. Magic

    Following Steph Curry's ridiculous underhand trick shot after the final buzzer against the Magic, the NBA Twitter community exploded.

  • Phil Mickelson, John Daly highlight notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

    Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler highlight the list of notable PGA Tour players to miss the cut at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

  • Serena Williams started laughing in disbelief before the end of a rollercoaster point in her latest Australian Open match

    Watch as Serena Williams laughs through a wild Australian Open point that had her running all over the court and hitting shots over her shoulder.

  • Jay Bruce to sign with Yankees

    Jay Bruce is headed back to the American League.

  • Oregon starting QB Tyler Shough to transfer

    Shough started all seven of Oregon's games in 2020.

  • Eagles assistant coach Jay Valai who just arrived is already leaving

    Jay Valai was announced as a member of the Eagles' staff but a day later he's reportedly already leaving. By Reuben Frank

  • Bill Russell trolled everyone who says Tom Brady or Michael Jordan is the GOAT of all sports with one simple photo

    Recency bias may compel fans to hold Brady or Jordan in higher esteem, but the vast sum of Bill Russell's accomplishments remain unmatched.

  • Could J.J. Watt be heading to the NFC North?

    Watt had just five sacks last season.

  • Mock draft watch: Draft Wire’s latest 2-rounder bolsters the Browns defense

    A playmaking safety and a defensive line reinforcement projected

  • Warriors rookie Juan Toscano-Anderson made sure everyone knew his name after celebrating a Steph Curry three before he even shot it

    Juan Toscano-Anderson made himself known to the sports world by celebrating Steph Curry's three, then tweeting about it afterward.

  • Why the Eagles are heading down a scary path

    The Eagles appear ready to trade Carson Wentz, which means they might be going down a scary path. By Reuben Frank

  • 3 things the retirement of Maurkice Pouncey could mean for the Steelers

    Steelers legend Maurkice Pouncey is retiring and it could have a huge ripple effect on the team.

  • Analysis: Texans self-destructing with each bad move

    J.J. Watt is gone from the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Watt was released on Friday, ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and things could get even worse in Houston with a possible standoff looming with the star quarterback.

  • Here's the lesson Urban Meyer needs to learn after his first big mistake as an NFL coach

    Hiring Chris Doyle as the Jaguars' new strength coach made no sense. Urban Meyer took him anyway.

  • Wilson to the Raiders? Watson to the Jets? NFL quarterback trade possibilities

    The coming months could involve a flurry of trades for some of the biggest names in pro football. Here’s a rundown of some of the most intriguing deals Deshaun Watson and Sam Darnold could both be on the move this off-season. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Age: 28. Career touchdowns: 113. Career interceptions: 50. Career passer rating: 89.2 Why the Eagles could trade him: Wentz was the NFL’s worst quarterback in 2020 in a host of categories. He led the league in interceptions (15) and sacks (50) despite playing in only 12 games, while finishing 33rd in yards per attempt (6.0) and 34th in both passer rating (72.8) and completion percentage (57.4%). Why the Eagles could keep him: He was the runaway Most Valuable Player during the 2017 season until going down with a season-ending knee injury in a December game against the Rams. That wasn’t that long ago. Philadelphia believed in him enough to sign him to a four-year, $128m extension in July 2019. Even if they trade Wentz before his roster bonus activates on 19 March, the Eagles would take on a crippling $33.8m in dead cap hit. Possible destinations: It looks to be a two-horse race between the Colts and the Bears. Indianapolis coach Frank Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator during Wentz’s best season and needs a quarterback after Philip Rivers retired. Chicago are also in the QB market after making the playoffs despite a weakness at the position. Likelihood of trade: 9/10. Both Wentz and the Eagles have given every indication they’re ready to part ways. The Colts appear to be the clubhouse leaders, but they’re less inclined to overpay than the Bears. Sam Darnold, New York Jets Age: 23. Career touchdowns: 45. Career interceptions: 39. Career passer rating: 78.6 Why the Jets could trade him: Darnold was selected with the No 3 pick in the 2018 draft as the quarterback who was going to turn around the franchise and … he has not turned around the franchise. There is little sign he is improving (he finished 33rd out of the league’s 33 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN’s QBR rankings for the 2020 season) but he has enough raw talent that a quarterback needy team may snap him up. The Jets also have the No 2 overall selection in this year’s draft so can quickly find a replacement. Why the Jets could keep him: Darnold is still only 23 – younger than last year’s No1 overall pick, Joe Burrow – and clearly has the talent to be a good starting quarterback. It’s also harsh to pin the blame on Darnold for the Jets’ failings since he arrived – he’s been given few weapons at receiver and his offensive line has often appeared to consist of Mekhi Becton and some guys (the now fired) Adam Gase once met in a bar. Sure, the Jets could replace Darnold with Justin Fields or Zach Wilson in the draft, but are they guaranteed to be any better? Possible destinations: The Colts, Bears, Saints and Washington have all been linked with Darnold and the Jets have been taking calls from teams interested in a trade. One intriguing possibility is the 49ers, who may move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, opening the way for Darnold to move back to his native California. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. There is definitely a market for Darnold out there, and the Jets have praised him while stopping short of saying he will be their starter in 2021. It may come down to whether a team offers a first-round pick for him. If that’s the case, the Jets would have three first-round picks this year and two in 2022 – strong foundations to rebuild around a new quarterback. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Russell Wilson is unhappy with his offensive line but is unlikely to leave Seattle. Photograph: Elaine Thompson/AP Age: 32. Career touchdowns: 267. Career interceptions: 81. Career passer rating: 101.7 Why the Seahawks could trade him: The Seahawks management are reportedly unhappy that Wilson has been telling any reporter willing to listen that he is unhappy at the number of hits he has taken down the years behind the team’s consistently dodgy offensive line. He also told Dan Patrick that he was unsure whether he was available for a trade or not, hardly what you expect to hear from a franchise quarterback. Why the Seahawks could keep him: Wilson is a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Possible destinations: The betting favourite for Wilson’s service is particularly tasty: the Seahawks’ erstwhile NFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Having one of the league’s quarterbacks leading the team would be a big pull when fans are finally admitted into the Raiders’ new stadium, and there have been rumours that Derek Carr is on his way out. The Cowboys, who still haven’t decided Dak Prescott’s future, are another possibility. Likelihood of trade: 2/10. Wilson being a wildly popular future hall of famer whose favourite pastime is helping kids out of poverty. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers Age: 29. Career touchdowns: 51. Career interceptions: 26. Career passer rating: 98.9 Why the 49ers could trade him: The 49ers, mainly due to a War and Peace-length injury list in 2020, have the No 12 pick in this year’s draft. While Garoppolo is a solid quarterback, he’s more in the “won’t lose you games” category than someone whose genius will propel the Niners to the Super Bowl. He’s due to make $26.6m in 2021: would San Francisco be better off trading him, drafting a cheaper young quarterback and riding to the Super Bowl with their excellent supporting cast? Why the 49ers could keep him: Garoppolo is often derided for being paid millions of dollars to hand off the ball to the Niners’ running backs. But a year ago, he was a quarter away from outplaying Patrick Mahomes to clinch San Francisco a Super Bowl, and – beyond Trevor Lawrence – there are no sure things among the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class. Possible destinations: The most interesting option is a return to the New England Patriots. After Cam Newton and Tom Brady, the Pats would be able to continue their run of very handsome starting quarterbacks and Bill Belichick was a fan of Garoppolo during his time as Brady’s back-up. Newton failed to convince he is a long-term option for the Patriots last season, so Belichick may go back to a known quantity in Garoppolo. Likelihood of trade: 4/10. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have both said they expect Garoppolo to be the starting quarterback in 2021. They also had the chance to get involved in the chase for Matthew Stafford but were content for the Rams to make a trade with the Lions. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Age: 25. Career touchdowns: 104. Career interceptions: 36. Career passer rating: 104.5 Why the Texans could trade him: For some reason, Watson wants out of a franchise with a history of trading away stars for a pittance, making nepotistic hiring decisions, angering its players and failing to listen to the most talented quarterback in team history. That means the face of the franchise is a very unhappy one, which could make the team even more dysfunctional than it already is for years to come. Watson is a ludicrously talented quarterback, who can throw make every throw in the book and pull off stunning plays with his legs. There are teams who would be happy to part with a hefty package of draft picks for him, allowing Houston to start afresh after the disastrous Bill O’Brien era and rebuild towards competence. Why the Texans could keep him: Watson may be unhappy, but the Texans have him under contract and are under no obligation to trade him. And why would they? He’s the best player in team history and the draft prospects they can pick up in return are just that – prospects. Once the poison of the last few months fades a little, Watson may decide he can move forward in a city where he is a hero. After all, it’s not like Houston has recent history of losing its biggest stars? Right? Possible destinations: The Dolphins and Jets are the two teams that come up most. Both have draft capital, cap room to accommodate Watson’s salary and young quarterbacks who could either head to Houston as part of the trade or be traded themselves in order to acquire more picks to send to the Texans. Watson is reported to be open to both teams – the Dolphins have a good young core and a great coach in Brian Flores, while New York is the biggest (and most corrosive) market in US sports. Of course, Watson has power in this move too, a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal if he doesn’t like the look of the team he’s heading to. Likelihood of trade: 6/10. Tough to call. Watson wants out, but the Texans are reportedly telling interested teams that they will not trade their quarterback. Of course, they would say that if they want to get a high a price as possible for someone who could still be one of the best players in the league in another 15 years. So much depends on how much others teams are willing to pay, and how well the Texans can placate Watson. Houston don’t seem to be doing too well on the latter, firing popular backroom staff and hiring a new head coach, David Culley, who hasn’t changed Watson’s mind on his future with the team.