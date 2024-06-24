After the party comes the hangover: Scotland failed to deliver yet again

Scotland fans, so full of enthusiasm for their team during the group stages, woke up to reality on Monday - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

By the early hours of Monday morning, the Tartan Army was beaten and its soldiers were scattered. Stuttgart train station was a scene of footballing devastation, as thousands of travelling Scotland supporters began their long journeys back to their hotels and then, from there, to home.

So buoyant for so much of the past two weeks, the Scottish fans were now out of enthusiasm. The party was over, and the hangover was kicking in. And for those still in the mood to talk about the football, the post-mortem was deeply unpleasant. As one fan put it: “We didn’t even have a go.”

Those words summarised the frustrations of the Scottish fanbase, which will linger for some time. They might even linger until Scotland’s next opportunity at a major tournament, when they will look to make it 13th time lucky in their attempts to reach the knockout stages.

While the players may have been caught lacking in some areas on the pitch, Scotland's fans added colour and passion to the tournament - Shutterstock/Anna Szilagyi

Is it fair to say Scotland did not “have a go”? Well, if you only tuned into the final 15 minutes of their match against Hungary, you would consider it the harshest of assessments. In those moments, Scotland pushed hard for a winner. The issue, though, is that their attacking ambition kicked in only at that point, when desperation took over.

Until those wild final few minutes, caution had triumphed over adventure for Steve Clarke’s side. The fear of losing appeared to trump the potential delight of winning.

At the end, as Scotland’s players collapsed to the turf in anguish, it was hard to avoid the feeling that they had been punished for prioritising conservatism over courage. Not just against Hungary, but across their tournament as a whole.

In their three group games, Scotland produced just 17 shots in total, the joint-lowest tally of any team to ever play in the group stages of a European Championship.

There have been just two occasions at Euro 2024 in which a team has failed to have a single shot in the first half of a game, and on both occasions that team was Scotland (against Germany and Hungary). Their expected goals for the whole tournament was just 0.91, fewer than a goal per 90 minutes played.

One argument is that Scotland simply do not have enough top-quality players who can make a difference at this level. Those disastrous attacking statistics, after all, are what you would expect of minnows at a tournament such as this.

But such an argument is hard to accept when Scotland came into their match against Hungary with a midfield containing John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay, and with a defence containing Andy Robertson. These are all excellent Premier League players, who thrive every week in the world’s most difficult division.

The likes of Andy Robertson were unable to match the high standards they normally produce for their clubs - Getty Images/Visionhaus

Between them, the players who featured for Scotland against Hungary have made a combined 1,215 appearances in Europe’s major leagues. Hungary’s team, by contrast, have made just 842 — and almost half of those were clocked up by two players, Peter Gulacsi and Willi Orban.

McGinn and Robertson, especially, had disappointing tournaments, given their usual high standards for Aston Villa and Liverpool respectively. Only in the final game did McGinn demonstrate his bustling qualities, and even then it was only in brief spells. As a team, Scotland were considerably less than the sum of their parts.

As the nation focuses on what went wrong in Germany, attention will again turn to Clarke’s decision to bench Gilmour in the opening match against the hosts. Nobody would suggest that Gilmour’s inclusion would have prevented Germany from winning, but the omission of the Brighton midfielder — Scotland’s best technician — was a cautious, defensive move which ultimately set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Aside from their second match, in which they showed more fizz, Scotland’s performances in Germany were defined by a lack of aggression and intensity. A lack of willingness to attack the opponent, to roll the dice and see where boldness might take them. Their magnificent supporters won plenty of admirers in Munich, Cologne and Stuttgart, but the same simply cannot be said for a team that was so passive.

“It is devastating,” said Robertson. “I will say thank you to all the supporters. Sorry for letting you all down.”

Clearly, a reset is required by Clarke and his coaching staff. Scotland have now won just one game — against Gibraltar — of their last 12 in all competitions. Injuries did not help them at Euro 2024, and they were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty against Hungary, but the reality is that Scotland, once again, failed to rise to the occasion.

