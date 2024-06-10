Party Bus, the jumping bull at Sisters Rodeo, ‘athletic, dangerous’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When a bull named Party Bus escaped from the Sisters Rodeo, injuring five people in the process, it may have been the first time in Oregon rodeo history a bull jumped the fence during a competition.

Party Bus raced around the arena, took a look at the crowd and made a beeline for one spot before jumping in stride over the 6-foot barrier as if it was a jumping horse instead of a 2000-pound bull.

The bull landed in a walkway between the grandstands before running out into the concession area. Rodeo fans dodged Party Bus as he ran through the concession area, except for one woman who was hit and flipped into the air.

An escaped bull named Party Bus flipped this woman at the Sisters Rodeo, June 9, 2024 (John Ward/Jake Van Cleave)

Pickup riders chased after the relatively speedy one-ton animal that headed straight toward his bullpen.

The woman who was flipped into the air by Party Bus was taken to the hospital for treatment but was quickly released and was back at the rodeo on Sunday.

A Deschutes County deputy sergeant hurt his knee in the chase, one person ran into a pole and one person suffered a broken arm, the fire chief told KOIN 6 News.

The rodeo has medics, police and fire department staff stationed at the arena. The rodeo announcer told the crowd about the bull on the loose and to take cover.

Several rodeo-goers who were there told KOIN 6 News they would not hesitate to go back.

“I grew up in Colorado, I went to an ag school. I’ve been around bulls. They’re athletic. They’re amazing,” spectator Jose Cienfugos told KOIN 6 News. “But they’re dangerous. This is an event that has this dangerous animal. But to see something like that jump that high in the air and clear it” was hard to believe.

Officials said making the fencing gates around the arena taller would block the view for many who like to sit close to the action. Bulls have been known to jump the fence at rodeos in other states, but Party Bus may have been the first to do it in Oregon.

