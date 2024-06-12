‘Party Bus’ the bull banned from competing after jumping into Oregon crowd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 1,400-pound bull that jumped the fences at an Oregon rodeo and charged into the crowd on June 8, injuring at least three people, will never compete in another professional bull riding event, the Sisters Rodeo Association told Nexstar’s KOIN on Tuesday.

Toward the end of the Sisters Rodeo on Saturday, Party Bus, a 3-year-old bull, leaped over a six-foot tall fence, into a sold-out spectator arena and onto the rodeo grounds. Video shows a woman being flipped in the area and trampled by Party Bus. She was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury. Another victim, a Deschutes County sergeant, injured his knee in the incident.

Other minor injuries were reported as a result of the escape.

Rodeo pickup men were able to recapture Party Bus within a few minutes of his escape.

Despite the rarity of the event — Party Bus has jumped a rodeo fence or committed any infractions prior to Saturday’s frightening, unprecedented escape — the bull has been permanently banned from competing in future events by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

“A bull breaching the corral fence has never happened in the 84-year history of the Sisters Rodeo,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said. “The Sisters Rodeo Association follows best practices and industry standards with respect to all our event operations.”

The Sisters Rodeo Association told KOIN its rodeo fencing has an industry-standard height of 6 feet and that its facilities are inspected and approved by Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association judges before every event “to ensure the safety of spectators and participants.”

“We understand that all persons were treated and released to recover at home,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said. “We respect the privacy of all the injured persons and wish for their full and speedy recovery.”

Black bear spotted near Lacamas Lake area

Following the suspension, Party Bus will live out the rest of his life on a ranch in Eastern Washington, where he will breed future generations of rodeo bulls. The association said that it will review its policies in response to Saturday’s events.

“A regular part of our planning process includes conducting post-rodeo assessments to identify areas for improvement,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said. “As part of this process, Sisters Rodeo will review our procedures related to arena operations and incident-response plans to ensure they remain effective. We wish the best to all affected by this rare incident. The safety of our fans is always our highest priority and we appreciate their support throughout our 84-year history.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.