‘Party Bus’ banned from professional bull riding after frightening escape at Sisters Rodeo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 1,400-pound bull that jumped the fences at the Sisters Rodeo and charged into the crowd on June 8, injuring at least three people, will never compete in another professional bull riding event, the Sisters Rodeo Association told KOIN 6 News Tuesday.

The 3-year-old bull named “Party Bus” was permanently banned from competing in future events by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association following the frightening and unprecedented escape. Prior to Saturday’s event, Party Bus had never jumped a rodeo fence or committed any infractions.

“A bull breaching the corral fence has never happened in the 84-year history of the Sisters Rodeo,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said. “The Sisters Rodeo Association follows best practices and industry standards with respect to all our event operations.”

The Sisters Rodeo Association told KOIN 6 News that its rodeo fencing has an industry-standard height of 6 feet and that its facilities are inspected and approved by Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association judges before every event “to ensure the safety of spectators and participants.”

Two of the three spectators injured by the bull were taken to a local hospital and one received medical treatment at the rodeo. Other minor injuries were reported as a result of the escape.

“We understand that all persons were treated and released to recover at home,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said. “We respect the privacy of all the injured persons and wish for their full and speedy recovery.”

Following the suspension, Party Bus will live out the rest of his life on a ranch in Eastern Washington, where he will breed future generations of rodeo bulls. The association said that it will review its policies in response to Saturday’s events.

“A regular part of our planning process includes conducting post-rodeo assessments to identify areas for improvement,” the Sisters Rodeo Association said. “As part of this process, Sisters Rodeo will review our procedures related to arena operations and incident-response plans to ensure they remain effective. We wish the best to all affected by this rare incident. The safety of our fans is always our highest priority and we appreciate their support throughout our 84-year history.”

