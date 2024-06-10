Party atmosphere at Scotland training

[PA Media]

A brilliant atmosphere at Scotland's training base today for their first session since arriving in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

Around 1,000 local children cheering them on, music playing, a real party atmosphere. Which isn’t surprising really - no Scotland, no party after all!

Scotland might be here to spoil Germany’s opening day party, but the locals in Garmisch-Partenkirchen are waving saltires and the mayor of the town calls them "the team of our hearts".

We’ll see if they’re saying the same come Friday night.