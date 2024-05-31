Partick Thistle sign Newcastle midfielder Stewart

Partick Thistle have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United midfielder Courtney Stewart.

Stewart had originally trialled with the club last summer but a medical complication meant she was unable to complete the move.

The 23-year-old has previously played with current Thistle forward Imogen Longcake.

”I’m really happy to be a Partick Thistle player," Stewart told club media.

"I played with Imogen before and she speaks so highly of the club and the staff.

“I’d hoped to sign last summer so it’s taken a while to get here but I’m delighted to finally sign and I can’t wait to get going for pre-season now."

Manager Brian Graham added: “Courtney was up last summer and really impressed us in the short time she was able to train with us.

“She was unable to sign then but she’s kept in touch with us throughout the season and travelled up to watch our last few games of the season.

“She’s a player of real talent and experience so I’m delighted to be able to add her to the squad for next season.”