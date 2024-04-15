Partick Thistle 0-5 Celtic: What the managers said

Partick Thistle assistant manager Ross Stormonth

"They are a top side, they're challenging for a reason but I thought at 1-0 we competed.

"We played the four or five weeks ago and it was 6-0. We made it tough for them, I think Celtic would have felt in a game. I think the second goal maybe killed us.

"We've cruised into the top six this year with some really good results. We are getting there, the steps are there, the club's growing.

"You're going to be on the end of some of these results, they can do that to anyone.

"We have to roll with the punches and we go again on Wednesday against another good side."

Celtic manager Elena Sadiku

"Job done, three points, good performance.

"We had everything in control and that's something we've been trying to get the girls to do. The job is always to put in a good performance and we did that.

"I think we looked confident, we looked brave, we knew what to do and it felt like we were in control.

"I liked the mindset in the second half, we didn't slow down and created a lot of chances we could have scored in.

"We know everything is in our hands and we just need to focus on what we can do."