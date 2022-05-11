Who is participating in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine? Full list revealed

Logan Reardon
·3 min read
Who is participating in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine? Full list revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NBA teams have homework to do before next month’s draft, and now they have some subjects to study.

The league revealed a list of 76 players on Tuesday who will participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago from May 16-22.

Over the course of the event, teams will interview prospects and watch the future pros participate in scrimmages and various drills. Prospects can pick and choose which scrimmages and drills to participate in, depending on their current draft stock.

Some of the top prospects in the draft are set to attend the combine, including Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren. Other players from college, the NBA G League and overseas leagues will also participate.

Here’s the full list of prospects who will be in Chicago next week (sorted alphabetically):

  1. Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas

  2. Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee

  3. Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

  4. Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite

  5. MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite

  6. Hugo Besson, G, Australia

  7. Malaki Branham, G/F, Ohio State

  8. Christian Braun, G/F, Kansas

  9. Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

  10. John Butler Jr., F/C, Florida State

  11. Julian Champagnie, G/F, St. John’s

  12. Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

  13. Max Christie, G, Michigan State

  14. Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois

  15. Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite

  16. Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

  17. JD Davison, G, Alabama

  18. Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan

  19. Ousmane Dieng, F, Australia

  20. Khalifa Diop, C, Spain

  21. Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

  22. Tari Eason, F, LSU

  23. Keon Ellis, G, Alabama

  24. Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite

  25. Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova

  26. AJ Griffin, F, Duke

  27. Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite

  28. Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers

  29. Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga

  30. Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford

  31. Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

  32. Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana

  33. Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia

  34. Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA

  35. Ismael Kamagate, C, France

  36. Trevor Keels, G, Duke

  37. Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

  38. Christian Koloko, C, Arizona

  39. Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

  40. Justin Lewis, F, Marquette

  41. E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State

  42. Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona

  43. Matthew Mayer, F, Baylor

  44. Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska

  45. Leonard Miller, F, Canada

  46. Josh Minott, F, Memphis

  47. Aminu Mohammed, G/F, Georgetown

  48. Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State

  49. Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite

  50. Wendell Moore, F, Duke

  51. Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

  52. Andrew Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

  53. Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt

  54. Gabriele Procida, G/F, Italy

  55. Orlando Robinson, F/C, Fresno State

  56. David Roddy, F, Colorado State

  57. Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo

  58. Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State

  59. Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

  60. Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

  61. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State

  62. Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

  63. Matteo Spagnolo, G, Italy

  64. Julian Strawther, G/F, Gonzaga

  65. Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

  66. Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga

  67. Jabari Walker, F, Colorado

  68. TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky

  69. Peyton Watson, G/F, UCLA

  70. Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

  71. Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest

  72. Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara

  73. Jaylin Williams, F/C, Arkansas

  74. Mark Williams, C, Duke

  75. Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue

  76. Fanbo Zeng, F, G League Ignite

