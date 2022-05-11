Who is participating in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine? Full list revealed
NBA teams have homework to do before next month’s draft, and now they have some subjects to study.
The league revealed a list of 76 players on Tuesday who will participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago from May 16-22.
Over the course of the event, teams will interview prospects and watch the future pros participate in scrimmages and various drills. Prospects can pick and choose which scrimmages and drills to participate in, depending on their current draft stock.
Some of the top prospects in the draft are set to attend the combine, including Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren. Other players from college, the NBA G League and overseas leagues will also participate.
Here’s the full list of prospects who will be in Chicago next week (sorted alphabetically):
Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas
Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite
MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite
Hugo Besson, G, Australia
Malaki Branham, G/F, Ohio State
Christian Braun, G/F, Kansas
Kendall Brown, F, Baylor
John Butler Jr., F/C, Florida State
Julian Champagnie, G/F, St. John’s
Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
Max Christie, G, Michigan State
Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois
Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite
Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
JD Davison, G, Alabama
Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan
Ousmane Dieng, F, Australia
Khalifa Diop, C, Spain
Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
Tari Eason, F, LSU
Keon Ellis, G, Alabama
Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite
Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova
AJ Griffin, F, Duke
Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite
Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers
Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford
Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana
Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia
Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA
Ismael Kamagate, C, France
Trevor Keels, G, Duke
Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
Christian Koloko, C, Arizona
Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest
Justin Lewis, F, Marquette
E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State
Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona
Matthew Mayer, F, Baylor
Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska
Leonard Miller, F, Canada
Josh Minott, F, Memphis
Aminu Mohammed, G/F, Georgetown
Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State
Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite
Wendell Moore, F, Duke
Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
Andrew Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt
Gabriele Procida, G/F, Italy
Orlando Robinson, F/C, Fresno State
David Roddy, F, Colorado State
Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo
Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State
Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
Terquavion Smith, G, NC State
Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor
Matteo Spagnolo, G, Italy
Julian Strawther, G/F, Gonzaga
Dalen Terry, G, Arizona
Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga
Jabari Walker, F, Colorado
TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky
Peyton Watson, G/F, UCLA
Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest
Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara
Jaylin Williams, F/C, Arkansas
Mark Williams, C, Duke
Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue
Fanbo Zeng, F, G League Ignite