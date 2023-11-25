Who participated in Tennessee football senior day, and what it means for 2024

Tennessee football held senior day festivities before the Vanderbilt game on Saturday, as 35 senior players participated.

Notably, senior center Cooper Days, guard Javontez Spraggins, linebacker Keenan Pili and additional starters did not.

So does that mean this is the last game at Neyland Stadium for those 35 seniors? For some, yes. For others, maybe not.

Many seniors have exhausted their eligibility. This is indeed their final home game.

But at least 17 scholarship players and additional walk-on players who are classified as seniors have the option of playing one more season at UT. They have an extra season of eligibility, which the NCAA granted for players who were on the team and eligible during the 2020 COVID season.

UT encourages all seniors to participate in senior day, just in case they don't return in 2024. For example, tight end Jacob Warren took part in senior day in 2022 and then returned this season for a second senior day.

So don't read too much into which players participated in senior day. That being said, it'll spark conversations about their plans. Here's who took part in senior day and who did not.

Seniors who are out of eligibility

Quarterback Joe Milton

Wide receiver Ramel Keyton

Wide receiver Michael Bittner

Tight end Jacob Warren

Tight end McCallan Castles

Offensive lineman Ollie Lane

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford

Defensive end Roman Harrison

Defensive tackle Kurott Garland

Defensive end Austin Lewis

Linebacker Aaron Beasley

Cornerback Kamal Hadden

Safety Jaylen McCollough

Placekicker Charles Campbell

Returner Dee Williams

Long snapper Alton Stephens

Seniors who can return in 2024 if they want

Wide receive Bru McCoy

Running back Jabari Small

Offensive tackle John Campbell

Offensive lineman Parker Ball

Tight end Hunter Salmon

Defensive end Tyler Baron

Defensive tackle Omari Thomas

Defensive tackle Elijah Simmons

Defensive tackle Isaac Green

Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Cornerback Brandon Turnage

Cornerback Warren Burrell

Safety Wesley Walker

Linebacker Kwauze Garland

Linebacker Will Albright

Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, who is listed as a redshirt junior

Braden Krivosh, who is listed as a redshirt junior

Quarterback Gaston Moore, who is listed as a redshirt junior

Wide receiver Jack Jancek, who is listed as a redshirt junior

Seniors who didn't participate in senior day and can return in 2024

Center Cooper Mays (starter)

Offensive guard Javontez Spraggins (starter)

Offensive tackle Dayne Davis

Offensive guard Jackson Lampley

Linebacker Keenan Pili, who could return in 2024 if the NCAA grants him a medical redshirt because of the injury he suffered in the season opener.

Defensive back Tamarion McDonald (starter)

Cornerback Doneiko Slaughter (starter)

Long snapper Matthew Salansky (starter)

