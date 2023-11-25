Who participated in Tennessee football senior day, and what it means for 2024
Tennessee football held senior day festivities before the Vanderbilt game on Saturday, as 35 senior players participated.
Notably, senior center Cooper Days, guard Javontez Spraggins, linebacker Keenan Pili and additional starters did not.
So does that mean this is the last game at Neyland Stadium for those 35 seniors? For some, yes. For others, maybe not.
Many seniors have exhausted their eligibility. This is indeed their final home game.
But at least 17 scholarship players and additional walk-on players who are classified as seniors have the option of playing one more season at UT. They have an extra season of eligibility, which the NCAA granted for players who were on the team and eligible during the 2020 COVID season.
UT encourages all seniors to participate in senior day, just in case they don't return in 2024. For example, tight end Jacob Warren took part in senior day in 2022 and then returned this season for a second senior day.
So don't read too much into which players participated in senior day. That being said, it'll spark conversations about their plans. Here's who took part in senior day and who did not.
Seniors who are out of eligibility
Quarterback Joe Milton
Wide receiver Ramel Keyton
Wide receiver Michael Bittner
Tight end Jacob Warren
Tight end McCallan Castles
Offensive lineman Ollie Lane
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford
Defensive end Roman Harrison
Defensive tackle Kurott Garland
Defensive end Austin Lewis
Linebacker Aaron Beasley
Cornerback Kamal Hadden
Safety Jaylen McCollough
Placekicker Charles Campbell
Returner Dee Williams
Long snapper Alton Stephens
Seniors who can return in 2024 if they want
Wide receive Bru McCoy
Running back Jabari Small
Offensive tackle John Campbell
Offensive lineman Parker Ball
Tight end Hunter Salmon
Defensive end Tyler Baron
Defensive tackle Omari Thomas
Defensive tackle Elijah Simmons
Defensive tackle Isaac Green
Cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Cornerback Brandon Turnage
Cornerback Warren Burrell
Safety Wesley Walker
Linebacker Kwauze Garland
Linebacker Will Albright
Defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, who is listed as a redshirt junior
Braden Krivosh, who is listed as a redshirt junior
Quarterback Gaston Moore, who is listed as a redshirt junior
Wide receiver Jack Jancek, who is listed as a redshirt junior
Seniors who didn't participate in senior day and can return in 2024
Center Cooper Mays (starter)
Offensive guard Javontez Spraggins (starter)
Offensive tackle Dayne Davis
Offensive guard Jackson Lampley
Linebacker Keenan Pili, who could return in 2024 if the NCAA grants him a medical redshirt because of the injury he suffered in the season opener.
Defensive back Tamarion McDonald (starter)
Cornerback Doneiko Slaughter (starter)
Long snapper Matthew Salansky (starter)
